Khloe Kardashian Returns to the Gym One Month After Welcoming Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian may have mostly stayed out of the spotlight since the birth of her baby girl, True Thompson, but that doesn’t mean she’s not hard at work!

On Sunday, the 33-year-old reality star shared a video from inside her private gym with two pals. One is Tristan Thompson’s longtime friend, Savas Oguz, who Khloe tagged and filmed.

“Eye of the champion right here,” she says to Savas while narrating the clip.

“Eye of the champion. See me on a beach near you,” Savas replies, causing Khloe to laugh.

“And look he’s joining too,” Khloe adds, turning the camera to another male friend.

Snapchat

Though she didn’t film herself, the Revenge Body host was spotted in the gym’s mirror, sporting workout clothes and a high ponytail. Prior to giving birth, Khloe opened up about her desire to get back in shape after welcoming her daughter.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f**k up the gym when it’s time lol BEAST MODE is dying to return!! I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge,” she tweeted in March.

Snapchat

Khloe received fan criticism early in her pregnancy for keeping up with her fitness routine. In January she told ET’s Keltie Knight, "It's bizarre to me that people don't want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit. My doctor wants me to work out every day if I could, so I'm doing doctor's orders and I feel good."

While Khloe is getting back to her old self, the status of her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson remains unknown after Thompson was caught cheating on the reality star days before their daughter’s birth.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Khloe “has no plans to leave Tristan.”

“The video proof of him with other women broke her heart… but he begged for another chance,” the source noted.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Has Not Given Baby True a Middle Name Yet -- Here's Why!

Khloe Kardashian Tweets About Kindness After Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: A Relationship Timeline

Related Gallery