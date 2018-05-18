Khloe Kardashian Has Not Given Baby True a Middle Name Yet -- Here's Why!

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about True's middle name -- or lack thereof!

"True doesn't have a middle name --— for now. It was enough pressure to pick a first name," Kardashian said on her app. "I have a couple of names in mind, I'm just not completely sure about it yet."

"I plan to take my time and decide if I'll give her one at all," the reality star continued. "I can add it at any time and it's easy to get on the birth certificate."

Kardashian gave birth on April 12, following allegations that True's father, Tristan Thompson, reportedly cheated on her with multiple women. Four days later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed True's name -- which was chosen before the baby's birth, according to a source -- with an Instagram post.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram in the days following the birth of her youngest grandchild to share the meaning behind True's name.

"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!" she wrote alongside a picture of pink balloons. "FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family."

