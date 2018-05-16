Khloe Kardashian Tweets About Kindness After Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe Kardashian believes in the power of kindness.

The new mom took to Twitter on Wednesday to encourage her followers to add a little compassion and understanding to their lives, a month after her drama with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The NBA player made headlines for allegedly cheating on Kardashian days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

"You will never ever regret being kind to someone," Kardashian tweeted, before a fan chimed in about not being kind to those who are ungrateful.

"Never give to get," the Good American designer added. "Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional."

A source recently told ET that despite the drama between Kardashian and Thompson, the reality star has "no plans" to leave him.

"Khloe took some time away from Tristan to really think everything over," the source said. "Khloe also had some time away from her family to consider everything, without outside influences."

"Khloe is extremely loyal, and is giving Tristan another chance because she thinks her and Tristan can make it work for True," the source continued of Kardashian, who showed off her baby girl's face for the first time on Saturday. "Khloe is hopeful, but has her reservations."

