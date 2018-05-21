Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of True's Nursery, Calls Sister Kim Her 'Angel During Pregnancy'

Khloe Kardashian is sharing a peek inside baby True's nursery!

The 33-year-old new mom shared a snap of True's pink-and-white room on her app Monday.

"I'm obsessed with True's Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib," Khloe said. "It's feminine but still cool, which is the vibe of the nursery."

Khloe was also quick to praise her sister -- and mother of three -- Kim Kardashian West.

"Kim uses the same [crib], and I trust the products she loves," Khloe shared. "She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging. We're similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately!"

Khloe's first child was born on April 12 and has yet to be given a middle name. Khloe, who returned to the gym on Monday, shares True with Tristan Thompson. The world got its first look at True when her mom posted an adorable Instagram video earlier this month.

True was born following allegations that Tristan cheated on Khloe with multiple women while she was pregnant. Four days later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar revealed True's name — which was chosen before the baby's birth, according to a source — with an Instagram post.

Here's a look at how Khloe spent her first Mother's Day:

