Khloe Kardashian Claps Back on Twitter After Being Called ‘Passive’ About the Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is not interested in anyone else’s take on her personal life.

The 33-year-old reality star and new mom took to Twitter earlier this week to clap back at a commenter who accused Khloe of being "passive" when it came to her relationship with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her.

The Twitter follower wrote: “A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts. She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then, let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family. #WednesdayWisdom.”

Khloe, who has kept quiet about the status of her relationship with Tristan since his cheating scandal broke, was not willing to let that tweet go unanswered.

Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

“Babe, that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings," she replied. "Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

Khloe went on to thank other fans who tweeted their support, writing: “Very sweet of you love!!! Thank you! Many blessing and do much love."

While Khloe seems keen to have fans keep out of her personal life, her brother-in-law, Kanye West, rapped about Tristan’s cheating scandal in one of his new songs.

Check it out:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal On New Album 'Ye'

Khloe Kardashian Returning to L.A. 'Really Soon' Says Mom Kris Jenner (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Posts Pic of 'Baby Bunny' True After Calling Daughter Her 'Bestie for Life'

Related Gallery