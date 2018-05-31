Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal On New Album 'Ye'

Kanye West is not afraid to address family drama in his lyrics.

The 40-year-old rapper rounded up a slew of music journalists, radio DJs and influencers, and headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday for a last-minute album listening party.

On the record, titled Ye, he makes several references to his family, including one remark referencing Khloe Kardashian's basketball pro boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and more specifically, his very high profile cheating scandal.

"All these THOTS on Christian Mingle... That’s what almost got Tristan single," West raps in one of the songs, seemingly blaming the cheating drama on the faith-based online dating service.

The line quickly became a favorite on Twitter users who were live-streaming the listening party.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle that’s what almost got Tristan single” #Yepic.twitter.com/niyd8eO3nq — Frankie (@frank1e_) June 1, 2018

"All these thots on Christian Mingle almost got Tristan single." - Kanye West #YE#ProjectWyomingpic.twitter.com/kmm5wwAvcr — Nav Tatla (@NavTatla) June 1, 2018

Kanye also references his recent controversies throughout the seven-track record, including a few lines referencing his widely rebuked remark about slavery, rapping that, amid the outrage, "Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all, I had to calm her down 'cause she couldn’t breathe, I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave."

"This what they mean when they say 'For better or for worse, huh?'" West continues.

Kim, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi Scooter Braun -- who parted ways professionally with West in April -- and Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God were in attendance at the event.

Chris Rock introduced the record, after a few jokes, saying, "Hip-hop is the first art form created by free black men," adding, "And no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West."

Just two years ago, the "Jesus Walks" artist made headlines with his Yeezy Season 3 fashion show and The Life of Pablo album release event at NYC's Madison Square Garden, where fans heard the infamous "Famous" lyrics: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that b**ch famous."

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was in LA during the listening party, where she talked to ET at the American Woman premiere, revealing that Khloe will be coming home from Cleveland "really soon!"

