Machine Gun Kelly rang in his 34th birthday this week with his nearest and dearest, including Megan Fox! The on-off couple were all smiles as they posed together in a new photo from MGK's party.

Kelly shared a carousel of images from the festivities on Instagram, writing "genre: birthday 🙅🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️" in the caption. The artist wore a pale blue T-shirt emblazoned with rapper Nelly's photo and the lyrics "Must Be the Money" -- from his 2000 hit, "Ride Wit Me" -- on the back. Fox continues to rock her long blue hairstyle, dressing down in an all-black ensemble that included a form-fitting top underneath a black sweatsuit.

Also pictured in the carousel is Kelly's daughter, 14-year-old Casie, and Post Malone.

Party decor included a large display with two interlocking X's, black candles, and a show-stopping two-tiered cake covered in crystals and an anime illustration of Kelly. The treat was topped with a green dragon.

The event comes weeks after a source told ET that Fox and Kelly were taking some time apart but continuing their relationship and working on their love.

"Megan and MGK’s relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change," the source told ET on April 2. "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on December 31, 2023 in Aspen, Colorado. - BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelly's Instagram post surfaced around the same time that Kelly shared some solo shots to her own page, writing, "👽 don’t cry tears we cry diamonds." In her post, the actress sports a face of full glam with sparkling gems trailing down her eyes like tears.

