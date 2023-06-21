Machine Gun Kelly added more tattoos to his body with the help of his teen daughter, Casie.

"My daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest," the "Bad Things" musician wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of the 13-year-old giving him a tattoo on his forearm backstage at Hellfest Music Festival last Friday.

The 33-year-old rapper — who performed at the festival in Clisson, France, this past weekend — shared additional photos from his trip with Casie, including the two posing in all black for their Dolce & Gabbana appearance on Saturday for Milan Fashion Week.

The "forget me too" rapper — whose real name is Colson Baker — also included a photo of himself holding his daughter’s hand as he takes a nap.

Kelly took Casie on her first European tour in October 2022 to promote his album, Mainstream Sellout.

It’s unclear if Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox, joined the father-daughter duo on their European vacation. Earlier this month, after some drama and even split rumors, a source told ET that the pair is "doing so much better."

"There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship," the source shared. "They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship."

The source added, "Machine Gun Kelly has been making a huge effort and is doing everything in his power to ensure their relationship is in a good place and that Megan is happy."

As for their engagement, just like their relationship, the source says that is also "a work in progress."

