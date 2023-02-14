Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be trying to sort things out after split rumors surfaced over the weekend. In new photos captured by the Daily Mail, Fox and MGK are seen leaving a marriage counseling office after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.

Fox appears emotional as she wipes her eyes with her hand while exiting the building, with the "Bloody Valentine" rocker walking closely behind. The pair can be seen talking to one another as they walk to the parking lot, before leaving in separate cars.

MGK and Fox's trip to the marriage counseling office comes just days after the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, were rumored to be on the rocks following a big argument during Super Bowl weekend.

A source told ET that the couple "got into a big argument before his performance at the Sports Illustrated event on Saturday night."

"Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset," the source said. "She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute."

According to the source, the apparent argument affected MGK's performance.

"MGK wasn't in the right frame of mind to be performing after this," the source noted. "He wasn't himself and his band carried the show on their backs. It wasn't a usual MGK performance or what people expect from him. His mic died while performing 'Bloody Valentine' and he tapped it and seemed annoyed before someone came to replace it."

ET has reached out to Fox and MGK's reps for comment.

Split speculation around the couple began earlier this month when Fox posted cryptic lyrics on Instagram. Around the same time, fans discovered that the 36-year-old actress no longer follows her fiancé on the platform, and has deleted photos of him from her account. Fox, who was spotted out with MGK throughout Super Bowl weekend, later deactivated her account entirely.

"Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up," a source previously told ET, before noting that Fox "likes to troll her fans during the more 'off' times between them for attention."

The pair made their most recent joint appearance when they stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs, where the 32-year-old singer was a first-time nominee. After he lost to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 for Best Rock Album, Fox praised him in an Instagram post for handling the process with "grace" and "maturity."

