Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Marriage Counseling Office Amid Split Rumors
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Chris Stapleton Reacts to His National Anthem Performance at Sup…
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Twinning With Rihanna During Super Bowl Perf…
Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Cast Feels 'Rollercoaster of Emotions'…
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Controversy Over Daughter North West's …
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dead at 34
Wynonna Judd Continues Mom Naomi’s Legacy With ‘The Judds: The F…
Super Bowl LVII: Babyface Reflects on 'America the Beautiful' Pe…
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' Star, Dead at 27
Jesse Collins on How Rihanna Pulled Off Floating Super Bowl Half…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be trying to sort things out after split rumors surfaced over the weekend. In new photos captured by the Daily Mail, Fox and MGK are seen leaving a marriage counseling office after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.
Fox appears emotional as she wipes her eyes with her hand while exiting the building, with the "Bloody Valentine" rocker walking closely behind. The pair can be seen talking to one another as they walk to the parking lot, before leaving in separate cars.
MGK and Fox's trip to the marriage counseling office comes just days after the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, were rumored to be on the rocks following a big argument during Super Bowl weekend.
A source told ET that the couple "got into a big argument before his performance at the Sports Illustrated event on Saturday night."
"Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset," the source said. "She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute."
According to the source, the apparent argument affected MGK's performance.
"MGK wasn't in the right frame of mind to be performing after this," the source noted. "He wasn't himself and his band carried the show on their backs. It wasn't a usual MGK performance or what people expect from him. His mic died while performing 'Bloody Valentine' and he tapped it and seemed annoyed before someone came to replace it."
ET has reached out to Fox and MGK's reps for comment.
Split speculation around the couple began earlier this month when Fox posted cryptic lyrics on Instagram. Around the same time, fans discovered that the 36-year-old actress no longer follows her fiancé on the platform, and has deleted photos of him from her account. Fox, who was spotted out with MGK throughout Super Bowl weekend, later deactivated her account entirely.
"Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up," a source previously told ET, before noting that Fox "likes to troll her fans during the more 'off' times between them for attention."
The pair made their most recent joint appearance when they stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs, where the 32-year-old singer was a first-time nominee. After he lost to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 for Best Rock Album, Fox praised him in an Instagram post for handling the process with "grace" and "maturity."
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's 'Big Argument' Left Her 'Very Upset'
Megan Fox Deletes Instagram Amid Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Together For Super Bowl Amid Split Rumors
Related Gallery