Megan Fox is proud of her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to rave about her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, after the 32-year-old singer lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne.
"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox captioned photos of herself and Kelly. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you."
Though Kelly lost out in the Best Rock Album category, Fox feels her man had an even greater achievement.
"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she shared. "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."
Kelly spoke with ET after his loss, talking about his journey to discovering his self-worth.
"It was more cathartic, and I learned a bigger lesson in the 45-minute car ride that I had on the way here than I think I've learned in 30 years," he told ET. "It's the beginning of my journey of self-worth."
He added that Fox looked "godly" as his date to the show.
Fox attended Kelly's first-ever GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, despite recovering from an injury. She previously shared that ahead of a pre-GRAMMYs party she had gotten a "broken wrist and a concussion," without sharing how that happened.
