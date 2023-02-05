2023 GRAMMY Awards: Complete Winners List

Music's biggest night is officially here! The 2023 GRAMMY Awards are set to reward some of the most popular artists of the last year with a golden gramophone for their contributions to radio, streaming, soundtracks, TikToks and more!

Beyoncé leads the pack in nominations this year with nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece.

The selection process for the GRAMMY Awards was altered last May, following very public criticisms from The Weeknd. The show no longer uses anonymous review committees to determine its nominees, however, this year also saw prominent artists like Drake and Silk Sonic declining to submit their latest projects for consideration.

See the complete list of this year's winners below:

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy On Me" — Adele

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo **WINNER**

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — GAYLE

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Easy On Me" — Adele

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt **WINNER**

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles **WINNER**

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy **WINNER**

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy On Me" — Adele **WINNER**

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat

"Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras **WINNER**

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé **WINNER**

When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jonas

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles **WINNER**

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé **WINNER**

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé **WINNER**

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy **WINNER**

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams

"Old Man" — Beck

"Wild Child" — The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile **WINNER**

"Crawl!" — Idles

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

"Holiday" — Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

"Call Me Little Sunshine" — Ghost

"We'll Be Back" — Megadeth

"Kill Or Be Killed" — Muse

"Degradation Rules" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi **WINNER**

"Blackout" — Turnstile

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" — Turnstile

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile **WINNER**

"Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys

The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne **WINNER**

Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" — Big Thief

"King" — Florence + The Machine

"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg **WINNER**

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg **WINNER**

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long **WINNER**

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" — Beyoncé **WINNER**

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" — Beyoncé **WINNER**

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy **WINNER**

Drones — Terrace Martin

Starfruit — Moonchild

Red Balloon — Tanks And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper **WINNER**

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"BEAUTIFUL" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

"WAIT FOR U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems **WINNER**

"First Class" — Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar fest. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

"pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"WAIT FOR U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

GOD DID — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson **WINNER**

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking" — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" — Brothers Osbourne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde **WINNER**

"Going Where The Lonely Go" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Doin' This" — Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)" — Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy" — Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Willie Nelson

"'Til You Can’t" — Cody Johnson **WINNER**

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson **WINNER**

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Positano Songs — Will Ackerman

Joy — Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana — Madi Das and Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror — White Sun **WINNER**

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Rounds (Live)" — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

"Keep Holding On" — Gerald Albright, soloist

"Falling" — Melissa Aldana, soloist

"Call of the Drum" — Marcus Baylor, soloist

"Cherokee/Koko" — John Beasley, soloist

"Endangered Species" — Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist **WINNER**

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy **WINNER**

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens **WINNER**

Live in Italy — Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding

Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren and SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band directed by Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra **WINNER**

Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band conducted by Michael Abene

Architecture of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective **WINNER**

Crisálida — Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers

If You Will — Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Positive" — Erica Campbell

"When I Pray" — Doe

"Kingdom" — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin **WINNER**

"The Better Benediction" — PJ Morton feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel Walls

"Get Up" — Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)" — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music

"So Good" — Doe

"For God Is With Us" — For King & Country and Hillary Scott

"Fear Is Not My Future" — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin **WINNER**

"Holy Forever" — Chris Tomlin

"Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)" — Phil Wickham

Best Gospel Album

Die to Live — Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Clarity — Doe

Kingdom Book One Deluxe — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin **WINNER**

All Things New — Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion — Elevation Worship

Breathe — Maverick City Music **WINNER**

Life After Death — TobyMac

Always — Chris Tomlin

My Jesus — Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise the Lord — Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio — Irish American Roots — Keith and Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson

2:22 — Karen Peck and New River

The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band **WINNER**

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades and Boca Livre **WINNER**

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

VIAJANTE — Fonseca

Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny **WINNER**

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía **WINNER**

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja — Reina Chiquis

Un Canto por México — El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade **WINNER**

La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 — Forajido Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony **WINNER**

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

"Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)" — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

"Life According to Raechel" — Madison Cunningham

"Oh Betty" — Fantastic Negrito

"Stompin’ Ground" — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band **WINNER**

"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" — Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett

"The Message" — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Made Up Mind" — Bonnie Raitt **WINNER**

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow

"High And Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt **WINNER**

"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile **WINNER**

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good To Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward the Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway **WINNER**

Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy

Get On Board — Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder **WINNER**

The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall

Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland

Crown — Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper

Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter **WINNER**

Best Folk Album

Spellbound — Judy Collins

Revealer — Madison Cunningham **WINNER**

The Light at the End of the Line — Janis Ian

Age of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan

Hell on Church Street — Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul feat. LSU Golden Band from Tigerland

Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani — Live at the Getty Center — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man — Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky **WINNER**

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid **WINNER**

Gifted — Koffee

Scorcha — Sean Paul

Third Time’s the Charm — Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

"Udhero Na" — Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" — Matt B and Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" — Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" — Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe" — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode **WINNER**

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi **WINNER**

Best Children's Music Album

Into the Little Blue House — Wendy and DB

Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

The Movement — Alphabet Rockers **WINNER**

Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet — Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me — Viola Davis **WINNER**

Music Is History — Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J. Ivy **WINNER**

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

The Closer - Dave Chappelle **WINNER**

Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow

Sorry - Louis CK

We All Scream - Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) **WINNER**

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live on Opening Night

A Strange Loop

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

ELVIS

Encanto **WINNER**

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol.2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer **WINNER**

No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer **WINNER**

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer

Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Be Alive" [from King Richard] — Beyoncé

"Carolina" [from Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand" [from Top Gun: Maverick] — Lady Gaga

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [from The Woman King] — Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo

"Nobody Like U" [from Turning Red] — 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [from Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast) **WINNER**

Best Instrumental Composition

"African Tales" — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

"El País Invisible — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith and Casey Rafn)

"Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers)

"Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer) **WINNER**

"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"As Days Go By (an Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt and Just 6)

"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

"Scrapple From the Apple" — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur) **WINNER**

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Let It Happen" — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer)

"Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie) **WINNER**

"2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens and Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) **WINNER**

Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick and Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb and Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead) **WINNER**

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine and Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine and Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco) **WINNER**

Best Historical Album

Against the Odds: 1974-1982 — Blondie

The Goldberg Variations — The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Doc Watson

To Whom It May Concern… — Freestyle Fellowship

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Wilco **WINNER**

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr. **WINNER**

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence — Baynk

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Father John Misty

Harry’s House — Harry Styles **WINNER**

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff **WINNER**

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

"About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) **WINNER**

"Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)" — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

"Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

"Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)" — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks and Dragonette)

"Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)" — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej **WINNER**

Memories … Do Not Open — The Chainsmokers

Picturing the Invisible — Focus 1 — Jane Ira Bloom

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra — Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra **WINNER**

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams and Boston Symphony Orchestra

Producer of the Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman **WINNER**

Best Orchestral Performance

"Adams, John Luther: Sila — The Breath of the World" — Doug Perkins, conductor off Michigan Department of Chamber Music and University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

"Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Eastman: Stay on It" — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

"John Williams — The Berlin Concert" — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

"Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman" — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) **WINNER**

Best Opera Recording

"Aucoin: Eurydice" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley and Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) **WINNER**

"Davis: X — The Life and Times of Malcolm X" — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson and Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

"Bach: St. John Passion" — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

"Born" — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing) **WINNER**

"Verdi: Requiem — The Met Remembers 9/11" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez and Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 — The Middle Quartets" — Dover Quartet

"Musical Remembrances" — Neave Trio

"Perspectives" — Third Coast Percussion

"Shaw: Evergreen" — Attacca Quartet **WINNER**

"What Is American" — PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Abels: Isolation Variation" — Hilary Hahn

"Bach: The Art of Life" — Daniil Trifonov

"Beethoven: Diabelli Variations" — Mitsuko Uchida

"Letters for the Future" — Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) **WINNER**

"A Night in Upper Town — The Music of Zoran Krajacic" — Mak Grgic

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges and Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger — Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider and the Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist **WINNER**

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers **WINNER**

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Music Video

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Yet to Come" — BTS

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"All Too Well: The Short Film" — Taylor Swift **WINNER**

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — Various Artists **WINNER**

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

