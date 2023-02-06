After making history at the 2023 GRAMMYs by becoming the first openly transgender person to win the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Kim Petras reflected on her win with ET while attending Universal Music Group’s after-party.

"Labels matter so much. So, for the Recording Academy to honor me for the work that I put in -- I was a singer who had transgender in front of their name for years," she said, explaining "that's the first thing people know about me and it just feels as a musician and someone who's put in years and years -- over 10 years of writing songs and being in the industry, it feels incredible."

She continued by thanking Sam Smith for including her on "Unholy," the chart-topping song that not only won the duo a GRAMMY but one they also got to perform live on stage at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night.

"I’m so grateful to Sam for putting me on that beautiful song and I love that song," she continued, noting that "people were like, 'She makes gay club music.' And now, I make gay club music but got a GRAMMY. So, it's crazy."

With the ceremony over, and the night still being young, Petras shared how she was planning to celebrate. "[I] definitely gotta get a drink 'cause I was performing, so I never drink before. So, it's time for a drink," she said, adding, "I hope I see some cool people. I'm definitely going to some parties that I've been invited to."

But the first stop was at the event hosted by Universal. "I love my label and my family there. So, I'm excited to see them and to celebrate with them right now," she said, teasing, "Then let's see where the night takes us."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

