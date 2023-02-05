Following the release of Sam Smith's music video for "I'm Not Here to Make Friends," the singer has been the subject of backlash online. The pushback has largely targeted Smith, who is seen donning a corset and nipple tassels while dancing under streams of water at one point, for being too sexual. Additionally, some comments seem to body shame the star or come across as anti-LGBTQ.

While talking to ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Spotify’s Best New Artist Party, Kim Petras was asked what she thought about the response. Petras recently collaborated with Smith on the chart-topping single, "Unholy," which has earned both of them a nomination at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards.

"Pop music is supposed to be that way. It's been that way for forever," Petras said of the sexual nature of the music video. "Sam is one of the sweetest people I've personally ever met and one of the most talented people I've personally ever met. I just love self-expression and I think we're kind of going backwards a little bit, you know, by just not letting everyone express their sexuality."

She added, "I think it's really beautiful to be able to do that and really strong, so people are just judgmental and I hate that. I love Sam to pieces."

Petras and Smith not only sang together on "Unholy," which is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but the two starred in their own provocative music video. While it may not seem as edgy as "I'm Not Here to Make Friends," both videos have been celebrated for pushing boundaries by including and celebrating different body types, genders and sexuality.

On Sunday evening, during the 2023 GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah and airing on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, Petras and Smith are set to take the stage to perform "Unholy" live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"It's definitely gonna be very explosive and fun," Petras teased, when asked about to what to expect from their performance.

As for earning her first-ever GRAMMY nomination alongside Smith, who is now a seven-time nominee, Petras said, "It feels insane, and to share it with Sam, just someone who's so special, feels really incredible. I just feel honored and grateful for everyone who's, like, been with me for all these years."

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2023 GRAMMY Awards — Even Without Cable

2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List

Kim Petras Gushes Over Sam Smith and 'Unholy' Success at 2022 AMAs

Related Gallery