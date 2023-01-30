Awards season is officially in full swing, and we can't wait to see our favorite musicians on the red carpet and the stage this weekend for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards. Hosted by comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the 2023 GRAMMYs will air live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday, February 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

Music's Biggest Night is bound to be a star-studded event, with performances from Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and more. While the presenters are yet to be announced, Trevor Noah will return to host for the third year in a row.

As far as nominations are concerned, Beyoncé is leading the pack with nine GRAMMY nods, eight of which are for her seventh studio album Renaissance. Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Adele, ABBA and Harry Styles are among those competing in the major categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Taylor Swift is also in the running for Song of the Year for her song "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" from her rerecorded album Red (Taylor's Version).

New faces to the GRAMMY nominee list include Kim Petras, GAYLE and Machine Gun Kelly. Viola Davis also received her first GRAMMY nomination this year, meaning the Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning actress and producer may become the 18th person to achieve EGOT status.

For everything you need to know about the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, like how to watch the GRAMMYs without cable, who is performing at the GRAMMY Awards and more, read on.

When are the 2023 GRAMMY Awards?

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards air on Sunday, February 5 from 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the 2023 GRAMMY Awards?

You can watch the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards live on CBS. If you don't have cable, you can stream the award show on CBS's companion streaming service Paramount+. If you don't already have a Paramount+ account to stream the GRAMMY Awards, you can sign up below for a weeklong free trial.

Who is hosting the 2023 GRAMMY Awards?

Former The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is returning to host the 2023 GRAMMYs after hosting in 2021 and 2022.

Who is performing at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards?

Plenty of our favorite artists will be gracing our screens this weekend with musical performances. Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy are all slated to perform.

Who is nominated for the 2023 GRAMMYs?

The 2023 GRAMMY nominees list is stacked. A few of the artists nominated this year include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat.

