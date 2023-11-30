ET has put together a guide for all the major film, TV and music awards being handed out in 2023 and 2024.
As the awards season landscape begins to get back on track following several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, the now-settled WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shake up the awards show calendar once again.
Music awards shows -- including the GRAMMY Awards and the Billboard Music Awards -- have been less impacted by the strikes, and are scheduled to go on as planned. Meanwhile, some film and TV-based awards that were postponed have been rescheduled, including the Oscars and Golden Globes.
Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.
CMA Awards
When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
How to Watch: The ceremony was broadcast live on ABC.
What to Know: Lainey Wilson took home five trophies, including Entertainer of the Year and won Album of the Year. Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year, while Jelly Roll won New Artist of the Year.
The event was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
Billboard Music Awards
When: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2023
Where: In different arenas and locations across the globe.
How to Watch: The ceremony aired on BBMAs.watch
What to Know: This year's BBMAs ditched the traditional awards show format in favor of a "Fans First" awards show experience, with winner celebrations, behind-the-scenes moments, and performances rolling out across BBMAs and Billboard social channels, as well as via BBMAs.watch during the ceremony. The event itself featured performances recorded in different locations across the country, and were shared as individual moments online and on social media.
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop
When: The special was taped on Nov. 8, and will air Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Where: YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
How to Watch: The special will air on CBS and Paramount+.
What to Know: While the GRAMMY Awards aren't airing until Feb. 4, the Recording Academy celebrated the five-decade legacy of hip hop with a star-studded musical spectacular. The Recording Academy had a reunion of D.J. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince Will Smith, who made his first major public appearance since his infamous altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
The pair joined an already packed line-up of performers, including Common, LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Questlove, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, Luniz, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, MC Lyte, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Warren G, YG, Black Thought, Bun B, J.J. Fad, Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, LL COOL J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo.
Golden Globes
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Where: The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
How to Watch: The 81st Golden Globes will air live on CBS, stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app.
What to Know: Despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming to an end in June, the famous show long hosted and organized by the press group will continue. Dick Clark Productions is set to produce, with the show airing on CBS right after NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader.
Nominations are set to be announced in December.
Primetime Emmy Awards
When: Jan. 15, 2024
Where: Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California.
How to Watch: The 75th ceremony will be broadcast live on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
What to Know: The show was originally set to air on Sept. 18 but was postponed to January.
The show's nominees are still those first announced in July. Succession leads the pack, earning 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively.
GRAMMY Awards
When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
How to Watch: The 66th ceremony will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+
What to Know: Fans found out which artists would be in the running for the prestigious GRAMMY statues this year when the full list of nominations was announced on Nov. 10. SZA is this year's most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and Taylor Swift (6). The nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as well as some special guests.
It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming 66th GRAMMY Awards will feature three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Additionally, the GRAMMYs are moving two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to cast their vote for the categories.
Academy Awards
When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT
Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
How to Watch: The show will broadcast live on ABC.
What to Know: It was announced on Nov. 15 that Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars once again, which will mark the fourth time he's taken on the gig. Meanwhile, Molly McNearney -- Kimmel's wife, who serves as the Jimmy Kimmel Live co-head writer -- will executive produce the telecast. Kimmel previously hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
Nominees for the Oscars will be officially announced on Jan. 23.
In October 2023, the academy did reveal the creative team who will be taking on the star-studded production. Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan were announced as the executive producers of the 2024 Oscars, with Kapoor acting as showrunner, while Hamish Hamilton is set to return as the show's director -- marking his fourth time in the role.
Full Calendar
NOVEMBER 2023
Nov. 8: CMA Awards
Nov. 10: GRAMMY Awards nominations announced
Nov. 27: Gotham Awards
DECEMBER 2023
Dec. 3: Kennedy Center Honors
Dec. 10: A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Dec. 11: Golden Globes nominations announced
Dec. 15: Daytime Emmy Awards
Dec. 16: Asian American Awards
JANUARY 2024
Jan. 4: Palm Springs International Film Festival
Jan. 6: HCA Film awards
Jan. 7: Golden Globes
Jan. 8: HCA TV Awards
Jan. 9: Governors Awards
Jan. 10: SAG Awards nominations announced
Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards Gala
Jan. 12: AFI Awards
Jan. 13: Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 15: Primetime Emmy Awards
Jan. 23: Oscar nominations announced
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb. 4: GRAMMY Awards
Feb. 18: BAFTA Awards
Feb. 18: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Feb. 24: SAG Awards
Feb. 24: Society Of Camera Operators Awards
Feb. 25: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 25: Producers Guild Awards
MARCH 2024
March 2: CAS Awards
March 3: ASC Awards
March 10: Academy Awards
APRIL 2024
Apr. 14: Olivier Awards
JUNE 2024
June 16: Tony Awards
RELATED CONTENT: