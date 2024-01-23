Oscar Nominations 2024: See the Full List

With the help of Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have unveiled the nominees for the 2024 Oscars, preparing to cap off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

While there were plenty of snubs and surprises, this year's top contenders include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and more awards season favorites. Among the acting nominees, Golden Globes winners like Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Lily Gladstone and more are favorites to take home even more awards.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 10.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things



Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Barbie - Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December - Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives - Celine Song

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary (Feature)

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary (Short Subject)

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

International Feature Film

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of the Snow - Spain

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

The Zone of Interest - UK

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

"What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Short Film (Animated)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

THE WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko



Short Film (Live Action)

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The 2024 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

