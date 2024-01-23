Awards

Oscar Nominations 2024: See the Full List

Oscars 2022 How to Watch
Fubo TV
By Meredith B. Kile and Sophie Schillaci
Published: 5:36 AM PST, January 23, 2024

'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and more are set to be recognized at this year's Academy Awards.

With the help of Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have unveiled the nominees for the 2024 Oscars, preparing to cap off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. 

While there were plenty of snubs and surprises, this year's top contenders include BarbieOppenheimerKillers of the Flower Moon and more awards season favorites. Among the acting nominees, Golden Globes winners like Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Lily Gladstone and more are favorites to take home even more awards.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 10.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
 

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
 

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Barbie - Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December - Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives - Celine Song

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental 
Nimona 
Robot Dreams 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary (Feature)

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary (Short Subject)

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

International Feature Film

Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - UK

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
"What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Short Film (Animated)

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
THE WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
 

Short Film (Live Action)

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The 2024 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage

RELAED CONTENT:

Awards Season Guide 2024: Details and Dates for the BAFTAs and More

Awards

Awards Season Guide 2024: Details and Dates for the BAFTAs and More

Bradley Cooper Weighs in on Daughter Possibly Being His Oscars Date

Awards

Bradley Cooper Weighs in on Daughter Possibly Being His Oscars Date

Judd Apatow Slams 'Barbie's Oscars Classification as 'Insulting'

Awards

Judd Apatow Slams 'Barbie's Oscars Classification as 'Insulting'

Video

Angela Bassett ‘Felt the Love’ as She Received Honorary Oscar at 2024 Governors Awards
Related Photos
The Most Groundbreaking and Historic Oscars Wins
11 Photos
The Most Groundbreaking and Historic Oscars Wins

Tags: