In less than two weeks, the 2024 awards season will come to a climax with arguably the most significant award show of the season: the 2024 Oscars, airing on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

With so many acclaimed movies up for awards — Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of a Flower Moon and Barbie, just to name a few — the 96th Academy Awards are shaping up to be one competitive night for the biggest names in film.

This year, viewers have plenty to look forward to, from Jimmy Kimmel's return to hosting the awards show to watching Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone vying for best actress. We are over the moon that we will get to witness a musical performance from Ryan Gosling reprising I'm Just Ken. Following last year's historical moments like Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian best actress winner at the Oscars and Brendan Fraser's come-back win for best actor in The Whale, we can't wait to see what this year has in store.

In addition to the aforementioned, some of the biggest talents up for awards this year include Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera and so many more.

While we count down the days until that special Sunday in March, here's everything you need to know to prepare for the 2024 Oscar Awards, including where and when to stream the awards ceremony.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

This year, the Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. Daylight saving time begins March 10, so keep that in mind when scheduling your watch party.

Where to stream the Oscars this year:

The 2024 Academy Awards will air live on ABC. Many of ABC's shows also air on Hulu the next day, but so far, it has not been confirmed for The Oscars. Those without access to ABC can still watch the Oscars live with streaming services that offer live television, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars for free:

There is one way to watch the Oscars for free this year. Eligible Fubo TV subscribers can sign up for their free 7-day trial the day of the awards show and then cancel it afterward to view the Oscars at no cost.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year, making it his fourth time leading the show. Working alongside Kimmel is Molly McNearney, who serves as executive producer for the telecast. McNearney is the co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kimmel's wife.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said, with McNearney adding, "I'm especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back to work."

Who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars?

This year's Oscar presenters are absolutely stacked with four of last year's winners including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. There will be winners from previous years as well, like Mahershala Ali, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o and Sam Rockwell. Michelle Pfeiffer, Al Pacino, Zendaya, Nicolas Cage and Jessica Lange are also slated to present at the Oscars.

Who is performing at the 2024 Oscars?

There are several artists nominated for Original Songs who will take the stage to perform at the 2024 Oscars. This includes Billie Eilish who will perform her song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie and Ryan Gosling with another sensational Barbie song, I'm Just Ken.

Others performing include Jon Batiste who wrote the lyrics for a song in American Symphony, Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform a song from Killers of the Flower Moon and Becky G will sing The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot.

2024 Oscar nominee highlights:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Barbie - Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December - Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives - Celine Song

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary (Feature)

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary (Short Subject)

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

International Feature Film

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of the Snow - Spain

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

The Zone of Interest - UK

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

"What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

