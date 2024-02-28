The biggest awards in film air on Sunday, March 10.
In less than two weeks, the 2024 awards season will come to a climax with arguably the most significant award show of the season: the 2024 Oscars, airing on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
With so many acclaimed movies up for awards — Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of a Flower Moon and Barbie, just to name a few — the 96th Academy Awards are shaping up to be one competitive night for the biggest names in film.
This year, viewers have plenty to look forward to, from Jimmy Kimmel's return to hosting the awards show to watching Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone vying for best actress. We are over the moon that we will get to witness a musical performance from Ryan Gosling reprising I'm Just Ken. Following last year's historical moments like Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian best actress winner at the Oscars and Brendan Fraser's come-back win for best actor in The Whale, we can't wait to see what this year has in store.
In addition to the aforementioned, some of the biggest talents up for awards this year include Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera and so many more.
While we count down the days until that special Sunday in March, here's everything you need to know to prepare for the 2024 Oscar Awards, including where and when to stream the awards ceremony.
When are the 2024 Oscars?
This year, the Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. Daylight saving time begins March 10, so keep that in mind when scheduling your watch party.
Where to stream the Oscars this year:
The 2024 Academy Awards will air live on ABC. Many of ABC's shows also air on Hulu the next day, but so far, it has not been confirmed for The Oscars. Those without access to ABC can still watch the Oscars live with streaming services that offer live television, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.
The Oscars on Hulu + Live TV
Watch The Oscars live on Hulu + Live TV this year, along with live access to ABC, you'll get other networks including CBS, ESPN, NBC and FOX in most areas.
The Oscars on Sling TV
Sling TV allows you to watch live TV from a variety of channels. Sling TV's Blue tier will get you access to FOX and many other cable networks, like NBC, ABC and Bravo, at just $20 for your first month.
The Oscars on FuboTV
FuboTV allows you to ditch cable and get all your favorite shows live and that includes the 96th Academy Awards.
How to watch the 2024 Oscars for free:
There is one way to watch the Oscars for free this year. Eligible Fubo TV subscribers can sign up for their free 7-day trial the day of the awards show and then cancel it afterward to view the Oscars at no cost.
Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year, making it his fourth time leading the show. Working alongside Kimmel is Molly McNearney, who serves as executive producer for the telecast. McNearney is the co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kimmel's wife.
"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said, with McNearney adding, "I'm especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back to work."
Who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars?
This year's Oscar presenters are absolutely stacked with four of last year's winners including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. There will be winners from previous years as well, like Mahershala Ali, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o and Sam Rockwell. Michelle Pfeiffer, Al Pacino, Zendaya, Nicolas Cage and Jessica Lange are also slated to present at the Oscars.
Who is performing at the 2024 Oscars?
There are several artists nominated for Original Songs who will take the stage to perform at the 2024 Oscars. This includes Billie Eilish who will perform her song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie and Ryan Gosling with another sensational Barbie song, I'm Just Ken.
Others performing include Jon Batiste who wrote the lyrics for a song in American Symphony, Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform a song from Killers of the Flower Moon and Becky G will sing The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot.
2024 Oscar nominee highlights:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Directing
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Barbie - Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December - Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives - Celine Song
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary (Feature)
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary (Short Subject)
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
International Feature Film
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - UK
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Music (Original Song)
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
"What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Check out ET's full list of Oscar Nominations 2024.
