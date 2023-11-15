Jimmy Kimmel to Host Oscars for Fourth Time in 2024

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the Oscars! On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the late-night host will helm the 96th Academy Awards next year, which will mark the fourth time he's taken on the gig.

Molly McNearney, Kimmel's wife, who serves as the Jimmy Kimmel Live co-head writer, will executive produce the telecast.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said, with McNearney adding, "I'm especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back to work."

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang are likewise thrilled about Kimmel's return.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," they said. "We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Raj Kapoor is set to serve as showrunner and executive producer of the telecast, along with executive producer Katy Mullan. Hamish Hamilton will direct the ceremony for the fourth time.

"Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around," Kapoor and Mullan said. "We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show."

Kimmel previously hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

"After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said. "He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team. We are also grateful to have the multitalented Molly back on the producing team, and we have no doubt that this year will be a spectacular night celebrating the biggest films of the year."

The news comes a week after the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in July, came to end. The Writers Guild of America, who went on strike in May, reached a tentative deal in September. The strikes' end paved the way for awards season to proceed as scheduled.

Nominees for the Oscars will be officially announced on Jan. 23. The 96th Academy Awards will air March 10 on ABC.

