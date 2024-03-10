2024 Oscars: The Complete Winners List (Live Updates)

The 96th Academy Awards is closing out the 2024 awards season!
On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences closes out an eventful awards season with the 2024 Oscars ceremony. The 96th annual Academy Awards are handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Going into this year's star-studded show, Oppenheimer led the pack with a whopping 13 nominations, while Poor Things followed close behind with 11, and Killers of the Flower Moon coming in next with 10.
Meanwhile, between the 20 performers nominated in the four acting categories, 10 of them were first-time nominees, including Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emily Blunt, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller and Sterling K. Brown.
So who took home Oscars this year? Check out the full list of the night's big winners -- marked in bold -- as ET continues to update this story throughout the evening.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Directing
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Barbie - Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December - Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives - Celine Song
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary (Feature)
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary (Short Subject)
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
International Feature Film
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - UK
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Music (Original Song)
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
"What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Short Film (Animated)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
THE WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Short Film (Live Action)
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals and more.
