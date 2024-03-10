The music producer spoke with ET ahead of his performance at the 2024 Oscars.
Mark Ronson hasn't seen Focus Feature's Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black yet, but he has gotten a promising preview. The Barbie music producer chatted with ET on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards, where he praised Industry star Marisa Abela as she steps into the role of his late friend and collaborator.
"I haven't seen the film [but] I read the script," Ronson tells ET. "I love the script and the way that it really got... Amy was so funny and they really nailed her humor. I haven't seen the film yet."
Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the biopic will offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Winehouse's rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking album. The film, which also stars Eddie Marsan, Jack O'Connell, Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville, is described as "an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the tumultuous relationship at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time."
While Ronson says he hasn't met Jeff Tunke, who portrays him in the film, he reveals that he met Abela when she visited the studio Ronson and Winehouse frequented.
"Yes, she came to visit us in the studio where Amy and I recorded a lot of Back to Black. She wanted to come and see it," Ronson adds. "She seems lovely."
Back to Black will hit theaters May 17.
Meanwhile, Ronson is ready to give the Oscars audience a show during Sunday night's ceremony. The producer will take the stage alongside Ryan Gosling for a live rendition of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.
The single is nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars and the performance is the first time Gosling performs the hit single this awards season. The song snagged Gosling his first Billboard Hot 100 placement and won a Critics Choice Award -- to Gosling's surprise.
"[It's] me, Ryan, Andrew -- the Kens are special guests," Ronson tells ET of the upcoming performance. "Maybe '80s Ken, I don't even know how many people [will be] on stage, there's so many people!"
On Friday, Gosling was spotted as he hit the stage inside the Dolby Theatre to practice ahead of his performance on Sunday. For the early run through, Gosling sported a ballcap, sunglasses and a Grave Diggers T-shirt, still giving off the hard rock and too-cool-for-school Kenergy of his character.
His wife, Eva Mendes, showed her support for her Oscar-winning hubby on social media.
Although Ronson and co-writer and producer Andrew Wyatt lament that the performance surprise had been "out of the bag," they tease that "there's still a secret" that'll surprise viewers.
"There's always another level," Wyatt shared. "There's levels. There's always levels."
"We'll have a hint of pink," Ronson added.
Gosling is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken. Collectively, Barbie is nominated for a grand total of eight awards during the biggest night in film, including nominations in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.
The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.
