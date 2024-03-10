Mark Ronson hasn't seen Focus Feature's Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black yet, but he has gotten a promising preview. The Barbie music producer chatted with ET on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards, where he praised Industry star Marisa Abela as she steps into the role of his late friend and collaborator.

"I haven't seen the film [but] I read the script," Ronson tells ET. "I love the script and the way that it really got... Amy was so funny and they really nailed her humor. I haven't seen the film yet."

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the biopic will offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Winehouse's rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking album. The film, which also stars Eddie Marsan, Jack O'Connell, Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville, is described as "an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the tumultuous relationship at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time."

Studiocanal

While Ronson says he hasn't met Jeff Tunke, who portrays him in the film, he reveals that he met Abela when she visited the studio Ronson and Winehouse frequented.

"Yes, she came to visit us in the studio where Amy and I recorded a lot of Back to Black. She wanted to come and see it," Ronson adds. "She seems lovely."