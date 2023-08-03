His job is Billboard Hot 100!

Ryan Gosling (aka Barbie's Ken) has officially made his debut on the iconic song chart. In this week's ranking, the 42-year-old actor landed himself in the 87th position with his song, "I'm Just Ken," from the Barbie soundtrack. In the past, Gosling made an appearance on Billboard's Jazz charts with his song "City of Stars" from 2016's La La Land. However, this is the first time he has cracked the Hot 100.

The ballad, performed by Gosling, also found itself at number 4 on the Hot Rock Songs, number 5 on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs and number 39 on the Digital Song Sales charts. Gosling's song is part of Barbie: The Album, the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig's record-breaking film, which also features songs by Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and more.

For its part, the soundtrack as a whole debuted in the top slot on the Soundtrack chart and number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Gosling's Ken has a pivotal scene in the film, as he sings the ballad about being second place to Barbie (Margot Robbie) in their world and in the real world. The big performance sees Ken singing as he shows off the many sides he believes he has to offer -- other than just Ken.

While he brought the Kenergy to the charts and the big screen, Gosling admitted that he was having trouble channeling it while playing Barbies with his and Eva Mendes' daughters, Amada, 7, and Esmerelda, 8.

"I'm not sure that I'm good at it. I'm not sure how to be good at it," Gosling admitted to ET. "Like a Ken, I'm not sure exactly what my place is in the game."

However, one thing he was sure about -- a piece of his character's wardrobe that he may or may not have taken home with him.

"I miss the headbands," he said of the neon accessories.

