Eva Mendes is channeling her inner Barbie. The 49-year-old actress shows off a quick tease of her dance moves in a new video on Instagram, set to Dua Lipa's infectious "Dance the Night" song from the official Barbie movie soundtrack.

Mendes' longtime love, Ryan Gosling, stars as Ken in the film opposite Margot Robbie's titular Barbie.

"Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗" Mendes captioned the cute clip, in which she sashays down a set of stairs wearing a summery floral dress.

Coincidentally, Gosling makes a similarly hilarious facial expression while dancing in Barbie.

Fans who flocked to the theater for the film's July 21 release will of course remember the actor's flawless boogie during Barbie's dance party scene, along with his epic performance of "I'm Just Ken" later in the film. Refresh your memory with the video clips below.

This is hardly the first time Mendes has thrown her public support behind Gosling's latest project.

In May, the actress showed off a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of her husband in character as Ken. Mendes looks cool and casual in the shot, wearing relaxed denim as she sits on the ground and holds her phone. She sports a face of flawless glam and wears her auburn hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

"Got that real big Kenergy," Mendes wrote in a cheeky Instagram caption. "Coz girls is players too."

Later, she took to Instagram once again to share a clip and praise for Gosling from the film's director, Greta Gerwig.

"'It’s some combination of MARLON BRANDO meets GENE WILDER meets JOHN BARRYMORE meets JOHN TRAVOLTA.'-Greta Gerwig," Mendes wrote next to a scene from the film, quoting a line from Gerwig's interview in Rolling Stone.

Mendes couldn't agree more as she celebrated her husband in the next line of the post.

"One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG💗," the Place Beyond the Pines star added.

While walking the pink carpet at the movie's long-awaited premiere last month, Gosling told ET that his role as Ken was influenced a great deal by the daughters he shares with Mendes. Together, the couple are parents to Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7.

When asked if they found his role funny, Gosling joked, "Yeah, unless it wasn't. And then I worked on it."

Despite helping with his role -- or perhaps because of all the help -- Gosling thinks his children might not need to actually see the final product just yet.

"Well, it was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway," he said. "I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Kenergy."

