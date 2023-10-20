Embrace your inner Ken-ergy in this viral sweatshirt featured in the 'Barbie' movie that doubles as a warm Halloween costume.
If you've had the pleasure of seeing Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters, or now at home, odds are you walked away with feelings of empowerment, some existential dread and, of course, some major fashion inspiration that is influencing some pretty epic Barbie Halloween costume ideas 2023.
We're still drooling over Margot Robbie's archival Chanel outfits, President Barbie's pink power suits and Doctor Barbie's sparkling mini dress, but one particular piece from the film really caught our eye: the "I Am Kenough" hoodie worn by Ryan Gosling's Ken.
The internet is absolutely obsessed with Ken's rainbow tie-dye hoodie — so obsessed that the official Mattel version is already sold out (but still available for pre-order). Thankfully, plenty of Etsy and Amazon vendors have hopped on the trend and created their own versions of the viral sweatshirt. It couldn't have come at a better time, as this cozy hoodie can transform you into Ken on Halloween night for a Halloween costume achieved in a snap.
Whether you're looking for a comfy but still on-theme Barbiecore outfit for upcoming Barbie movie nights, a trendy Halloween costume or an inspirational hoodie for lounging around, we've found the best merch for bringing out your Ken-ergy. Below, you can shop nearly identical versions of the "I Am Kenough" hoodie, as well as T-shirts, tank tops and stickers featuring the viral affirmation.
I Am Kenough Rainbow Tie Dye Hoodie
This rainbow tie-dye hoodie looks almost identical to the official merch. You can grab it in a variety of tie-dye colors.
Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Disco Ball Zip Hoodie
A slightly more subtle zip-up hoodie that's still on-theme.
PurpleFoxUK Personalized I Am Enough Tie Dye Hoodie
Etsy also carries a similar version of the iconic hoodie that allows you to personalize the letters.
Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough V-Neck T-Shirt
You'll want to wear this comfy v-neck tee over and over again.
Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Lifeguard Stand Tank Top
Channel some serious Ken-ergy with this tank featuring Ken's favorite spot: The beach.
Khallion Pop Culture Laptop Decals: Rainbow Hoodie Sticker
Put this affirmation on your mirror, laptop, water bottle or anywhere else you need an extra dose of Kenergy.
