Style

Shop Ryan Gosling's 'I Am Kenough' Hoodie from 'Barbie' for Your Last-Minute Halloween Costume 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:46 AM PDT, October 20, 2023

Embrace your inner Ken-ergy in this viral sweatshirt featured in the 'Barbie' movie that doubles as a warm Halloween costume.

If you've had the pleasure of seeing Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters, or now at home, odds are you walked away with feelings of empowerment, some existential dread and, of course, some major fashion inspiration that is influencing some pretty epic Barbie Halloween costume ideas 2023.

We're still drooling over Margot Robbie's archival Chanel outfits, President Barbie's pink power suits and Doctor Barbie's sparkling mini dress, but one particular piece from the film really caught our eye: the "I Am Kenough" hoodie worn by Ryan Gosling's Ken.

The internet is absolutely obsessed with Ken's rainbow tie-dye hoodie — so obsessed that the official Mattel version is already sold out (but still available for pre-order). Thankfully, plenty of Etsy and Amazon vendors have hopped on the trend and created their own versions of the viral sweatshirt. It couldn't have come at a better time, as this cozy hoodie can transform you into Ken on Halloween night for a Halloween costume achieved in a snap.

Whether you're looking for a comfy but still on-theme Barbiecore outfit for upcoming Barbie movie nights, a trendy Halloween costume or an inspirational hoodie for lounging around, we've found the best merch for bringing out your Ken-ergy. Below, you can shop nearly identical versions of the "I Am Kenough" hoodie, as well as T-shirts, tank tops and stickers featuring the viral affirmation. 

I Am Kenough Rainbow Tie Dye Hoodie

I Am Kenough Rainbow Tie Dye Hoodie
Amazon

I Am Kenough Rainbow Tie Dye Hoodie

This rainbow tie-dye hoodie looks almost identical to the official merch. You can grab it in a variety of tie-dye colors.

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Disco Ball Zip Hoodie

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Disco Ball Zip Hoodie
Amazon

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Disco Ball Zip Hoodie

A slightly more subtle zip-up hoodie that's still on-theme.

PurpleFoxUK Personalized I Am Enough Tie Dye Hoodie

PurpleFoxUK Personalized I Am Enough Tie Dye Hoodie
Etsy

PurpleFoxUK Personalized I Am Enough Tie Dye Hoodie

Etsy also carries a similar version of the iconic hoodie that allows you to personalize the letters.

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough V-Neck T-Shirt

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough V-Neck T-Shirt

You'll want to wear this comfy v-neck tee over and over again.

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Lifeguard Stand Tank Top

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Lifeguard Stand Tank Top
Amazon

Barbie The Movie - I Am Kenough Lifeguard Stand Tank Top

Channel some serious Ken-ergy with this tank featuring Ken's favorite spot: The beach.

Khallion Pop Culture Laptop Decals: Rainbow Hoodie Sticker

Khallion Pop Culture Laptop Decals: Rainbow Hoodie Sticker
Etsy

Khallion Pop Culture Laptop Decals: Rainbow Hoodie Sticker

Put this affirmation on your mirror, laptop, water bottle or anywhere else you need an extra dose of Kenergy.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Costumes for Men That Will Arrive in Time: Ken from 'Barbie', 'The Last of Us' and More

Best Lists

The Best Halloween Costumes for Men That Will Arrive in Time: Ken from 'Barbie', 'The Last of Us' and More

The Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes on Amazon That'll Arrive On Time: Barbie, Maleficent, Michael Myers and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes on Amazon That'll Arrive On Time: Barbie, Maleficent, Michael Myers and More

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Style

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

The Ultimate Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Decor and More

Best Lists

The Ultimate Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Decor and More

The 17 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Best Lists

The 17 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

The Best Family Costume Ideas for Halloween 2023: Shop Costumes Inspired by Disney, Mario, Barbie and More

Best Lists

The Best Family Costume Ideas for Halloween 2023: Shop Costumes Inspired by Disney, Mario, Barbie and More

The 10 Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Couples 2023: Barbie and Ken, Mario and Luigi, and More Costume Ideas

Best Lists

The 10 Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Couples 2023: Barbie and Ken, Mario and Luigi, and More Costume Ideas

The Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags for Trick-or-Treating

Best Lists

The Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags for Trick-or-Treating

The Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon to Get Your Home Ready for Spooky Season

Home

The Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon to Get Your Home Ready for Spooky Season

Halloween Streaming Guide: What to Stream on Halloween Night

Streaming

Halloween Streaming Guide: What to Stream on Halloween Night

How to Watch 'Barbie' Online: The Hit Movie Is Now Streaming

Streaming

How to Watch 'Barbie' Online: The Hit Movie Is Now Streaming

25 Barbiecore Styles You Need to Nail This Summer's Hottest Trend

Style

25 Barbiecore Styles You Need to Nail This Summer's Hottest Trend

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles

Shopping

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles

Margot Robbie’s Iconic Barbie Looks: See All The Doll Styles Recreated

Style

Margot Robbie’s Iconic Barbie Looks: See All The Doll Styles Recreated

Tags: