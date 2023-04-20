Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches New Barbiecore Swim Collection: Shop the Swimsuits and Cover-Ups
If you're already a fan of SKIMS underwear, loungewear and shapewear, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's clothing brand. The SKIMS swimwear line just got a Barbiecore update for summer, and we're obsessed with every single style.
As if we weren't excited enough for the Barbie movie to come out on July 21, SKIMS is adding to the hype with more swimwear styles in doll-approved colors. We're seeing pink with the latest additions to the SKIMS swimwear family: brand new rhinestone-studded bikinis and swim skirts, plus more colorways for the Signature Swim line — light pink and iris blue.
SKIMS' 2023 swim line is complete with head-turning and limited-edition collections — Signature Swim, Metallic Swim, and Knit Beachwear, just to name a few. Plus, SKIMS is offering plenty of accessories for rounding out your beach and pool uniforms. From the classic string bikini in exciting new fabrics (hello, trendy metallics) to curve-sculpting one-pieces and the cutest cover-ups, you're sure to find something you love among the brand's vast swimsuit offerings.
Below, we've rounded up the latest additions to the SKIMS Swim Shop, plus a few more of our favorite styles. Whether you're looking for flashy suits to lounge in the sun or practical pieces designed for out-of-water wear, SKIMS has got you covered — literally. For even more swim inspiration, check out our favorite bathing suits for spring 2023 and the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon.
Rhinestone accents take this simple triangle top to the next level.
Genuine silk makes this sheer skirt extra luxurious — especially when paired with a matching bikini top.
Hidden silicone along the top helps this strapless bedazzled bandeau stay in place.
Stand out while you cover up in this strappy swim skirt, complete with tonal rhinestone details.
Lightweight and soft, these 100% silk pants are available in seven stunning colors including this Barbie-esque pink.
SKIMS Signature Swim
Now available in iris blue and light pink, the plunge bikini top offers plenty of support with a bralette-like fit, adjustable straps and rubberized underband for extra structure.
If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.
Tie your whole look together with a matching sarong.
An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.
SKIMS Metallic Swim
This sexy, skimpy micro scoop bikini top features thin straps, an adjustable tie-back, and micro coverage.
Bare your best assets in this skimpy low-rise bikini bottom that features skinny adjustable ties at the sides and cheeky back coverage.
You’ll love this sexy update to our classic swim shorts, featuring a light lining and flattering ruching along the center front and back seams.
The SKIMS Bikini
A super sexy and skimpier upgrade to the classic triangle top.
This classic triangle top features neck and back ties with branded metal ends so you can adjust to your perfect fit.
This statement-making velvet bikini bottom has a flattering fit and barely-there coverage for your hottest days in the water and beyond.
SKIMS Knit Beachwear
Show off your curves poolside and beyond in our sexy deep plunge top, featuring a thick non-adjustable straps and a supportive underbust band.
This sexy, playful bottom has thick criss-cross straps and cheeky back coverage, and features a dipped front waistband.
Look your best out of the water in this statement-making monokini with center front and side cut-out details, and also features non-adjustable straps, a dipped front bottom, and cheeky back coverage.
