Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches New Barbiecore Swim Collection: Shop the Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

By Lauren Gruber
If you're already a fan of SKIMS underwear, loungewear and shapewear, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's clothing brand. The SKIMS swimwear line just got a Barbiecore update for summer, and we're obsessed with every single style.

As if we weren't excited enough for the Barbie movie to come out on July 21, SKIMS is adding to the hype with more swimwear styles in doll-approved colors. We're seeing pink with the latest additions to the SKIMS swimwear family: brand new rhinestone-studded bikinis and swim skirts, plus more colorways for the Signature Swim line — light pink and iris blue.

Shop New SKIMS Swim

SKIMS' 2023 swim line is complete with head-turning and limited-edition collections — Signature Swim, Metallic Swim, and Knit Beachwear, just to name a few. Plus, SKIMS is offering plenty of accessories for rounding out your beach and pool uniforms. From the classic string bikini in exciting new fabrics (hello, trendy metallics) to curve-sculpting one-pieces and the cutest cover-ups, you're sure to find something you love among the brand's vast swimsuit offerings. 

Below, we've rounded up the latest additions to the SKIMS Swim Shop, plus a few more of our favorite styles. Whether you're looking for flashy suits to lounge in the sun or practical pieces designed for out-of-water wear, SKIMS has got you covered — literally. For even more swim inspiration, check out our favorite bathing suits for spring 2023 and the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon.

Rhinestone Triangle Bikini Top
Rhinestone Triangle Bikini Top
SKIMS
Rhinestone Triangle Bikini Top

Rhinestone accents take this simple triangle top to the next level.

$58
$54
Silk Chiffon Cover-Up Wrap Skirt
Silk Chiffon Cover-Up Wrap Skirt
SKIMS
Silk Chiffon Cover-Up Wrap Skirt

Genuine silk makes this sheer skirt extra luxurious — especially when paired with a matching bikini top.

$68
Rhinestone Bandeau Bikini Top
Rhinestone Bandeau Bikini Top
SKIMS
Rhinestone Bandeau Bikini Top

Hidden silicone along the top helps this strapless bedazzled bandeau stay in place.

$58
$58
Rhinestone Strappy Swim Skirt
Rhinestone Strappy Swim Skirt
SKIMS
Rhinestone Strappy Swim Skirt

Stand out while you cover up in this strappy swim skirt, complete with tonal rhinestone details.

$78
Silk Chiffon Cover Up Drawstring Pants
Silk Chiffon Cover Up Drawstring Pants
SKIMS
Silk Chiffon Cover Up Drawstring Pants

Lightweight and soft, these 100% silk pants are available in seven stunning colors including this Barbie-esque pink.

$88

SKIMS Signature Swim

Swim Plunge Bikini Top
Swim Plunge Bikini Top
SKIMS
Swim Plunge Bikini Top

Now available in iris blue and light pink, the plunge bikini top offers plenty of support with a bralette-like fit, adjustable straps and rubberized underband for extra structure.

$42
$38
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SKIMS
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.

$88
Mesh Long Sarong
Mesh Long Sarong
SKIMS
Mesh Long Sarong

Tie your whole look together with a matching sarong.

$78
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
SKIMS
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top

An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.

$54
$54

SKIMS Metallic Swim

Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top in Carbon
Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top in Carbon
SKIMS
Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top in Carbon

This sexy, skimpy micro scoop bikini top features thin straps, an adjustable tie-back, and micro coverage.

$48
Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom in Penny
Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom in Penny
SKIMS
Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom in Penny

Bare your best assets in this skimpy low-rise bikini bottom that features skinny adjustable ties at the sides and cheeky back coverage.

$48
Metallic Swim V-Waist Short in Nickel
Metallic Swim V-Waist Short in Nickel
SKIMS
Metallic Swim V-Waist Short in Nickel

You’ll love this sexy update to our classic swim shorts, featuring a light lining and flattering ruching along the center front and back seams.

$54

The SKIMS Bikini

Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top
Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top
Skims
Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top

A super sexy and skimpier upgrade to the classic triangle top.

$48
PVC Triangle Bikini Top
PVC Triangle Bikini Top
SKIMS
PVC Triangle Bikini Top

This classic triangle top features neck and back ties with branded metal ends so you can adjust to your perfect fit.

$48
Velvet Tie Bikini Bottom
Velvet Tie Bikini Bottom
SKIMS
Velvet Tie Bikini Bottom

This statement-making velvet bikini bottom has a flattering fit and barely-there coverage for your hottest days in the water and beyond.

$48

SKIMS Knit Beachwear

Knit Beachwear Plunge Top in Onyx
Knit Beachwear Plunge Top in Onyx
SKIMS
Knit Beachwear Plunge Top in Onyx

Show off your curves poolside and beyond in our sexy deep plunge top, featuring a thick non-adjustable straps and a supportive underbust band.

$64
Knit Beachwear Strappy Bottom in Magenta
Knit Beachwear Strappy Bottom in Magenta
SKIMS
Knit Beachwear Strappy Bottom in Magenta

This sexy, playful bottom has thick criss-cross straps and cheeky back coverage, and features a dipped front waistband.

$54
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop
SKIMS
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop

Look your best out of the water in this statement-making monokini with center front and side cut-out details, and also features non-adjustable straps, a dipped front bottom, and cheeky back coverage.

$108

