If you're already a fan of SKIMS underwear, loungewear and shapewear, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's clothing brand. The SKIMS swimwear line just got a Barbiecore update for summer, and we're obsessed with every single style.

As if we weren't excited enough for the Barbie movie to come out on July 21, SKIMS is adding to the hype with more swimwear styles in doll-approved colors. We're seeing pink with the latest additions to the SKIMS swimwear family: brand new rhinestone-studded bikinis and swim skirts, plus more colorways for the Signature Swim line — light pink and iris blue.

Shop New SKIMS Swim

SKIMS' 2023 swim line is complete with head-turning and limited-edition collections — Signature Swim, Metallic Swim, and Knit Beachwear, just to name a few. Plus, SKIMS is offering plenty of accessories for rounding out your beach and pool uniforms. From the classic string bikini in exciting new fabrics (hello, trendy metallics) to curve-sculpting one-pieces and the cutest cover-ups, you're sure to find something you love among the brand's vast swimsuit offerings.

Below, we've rounded up the latest additions to the SKIMS Swim Shop, plus a few more of our favorite styles. Whether you're looking for flashy suits to lounge in the sun or practical pieces designed for out-of-water wear, SKIMS has got you covered — literally. For even more swim inspiration, check out our favorite bathing suits for spring 2023 and the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon.

SKIMS Signature Swim

SKIMS Metallic Swim

The SKIMS Bikini

SKIMS Knit Beachwear

RELATED CONTENT:

Sydney Sweeney's Second Swimsuit Drop With Frankies Bikinis Is Here

17 Spring Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Save Up to 50% On Tory Burch's Summer-Ready Sandals, Handbags and More

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Spring Styles Starting at $17

The 18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring

The 18 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Vacation

Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Sale Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Ahead of Summer