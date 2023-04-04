Shopping

Sydney Sweeney Launches Final Installment of Frankies Bikinis Collection: Shop 'Euphoria'-Inspired Swim Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis

Dubbed Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney, the collection is inspired by Sweeney's feminine aura with flattering new one-pieces and bikinis just in time for spring. The second (and final) installation of Sweeney's romantic new collection just dropped, and there are so many more styles to love.

It's been well over a year since season 2 of Euphoria aired, but it's hard to forget Sydney Sweeney's iconic hot tub scene as Cassie. In case you do need a reminder, a guilt-ridden Cassie pukes all over her friends (including birthday girl Maddy) in the season's fourth episode — and she did it all in a fabulous hot pink bathing suit from Frankies Bikinis.

Despite the projectile vomiting, Sweeney looked so gorgeous in the Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit that the style sold out quickly. Now, in a match made in Hollywood fashion heaven, the actress is teaming up with Frankies Bikinis on a swimsuit collection — including a new version of the viral suit.

Whether you've got a spring break trip on the horizon or simply want to snag an adorable new style inspired by the bombshell actress, this collab is not one to miss. Below, shop our favorite styles from Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis.

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

Sweeney's unforgettable Euphoria bathing suit comes in two new prints: blue floral and red cherries.

$180
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Nick Triangle Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Nick Triangle Bikini Top
Frankie's Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Nick Triangle Bikini Top

An adorable cherry print makes this triangle top even sweeter.

$70
BIKINI TOP
$80
BIKINI BOTTOM
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top

Sultry lace and underwire gives this bathing suit a lingerie-inspired twist.

$115
BIKINI TOP
$85
BIKINI BOTTOM
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tankie Tankini Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tankie Tankini Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tankie Tankini Bikini Top

This corset-inspired swim top takes your typical tankini to new heights.

$135
TANKINI TOP
$90
TANKINI BOTTOM
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Bardot Eyelet Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Bardot Eyelet Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Bardot Eyelet Top

Equal parts sultry and sweet, the Bardot top is made even more romantic with bell sleeves and eyelet fabric.

$165
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Bardot Eyelet Mini Skirt
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Bardot Eyelet Mini Skirt
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Bardot Eyelet Mini Skirt

Pair the Bardot top with its matching mini skirt for your go-to set this spring.

$135
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Diana Halter Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Diana Halter Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Diana Halter Bikini Top

We can just picture ourselves lounging on the Amalfi coast in this elegant blue bikini. (Hey, a girl can dream!) 

$95
BIKINI TOP
$110
BIKINI BOTTOM
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Chiara Ruffle Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Chiara Ruffle Bikini Top
Frankies
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Chiara Ruffle Bikini Top

Delicate ruffles and girly gingham make this set stand out from the crowd.

$110
BIKINI TOP
$95
BIKINI BOTTOM

Shop even more styles from the Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney collab below.

Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankie's Bikinis
Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

The iconic Euphoria one piece, now in a kiss-covered print.

$180
Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Triangle Bikini Top

Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this chocolate-colored suit extra sweet — also available in key lime green.

$85
BIKINI TOP
$90
BIKINI BOTTOM
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Sultry cutouts and a cheeky fit are balanced by feminine ruffles and a darling pink floral print.

$185
Zola Underwire Bikini Top
Zola Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Zola Underwire Bikini Top

Adjustable straps and underwire give this balconette-style top plenty of lift — also available in brown.

$120
BIKINI TOP
$85
BIKINI BOTTOM
Nana Triangle Bikini Top
Nana Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Nana Triangle Bikini Top

You'll feel downright angelic in this ruffled white bikini.

$95
BIKINI TOP
$80
BIKINI BOTTOM
Serafina Satin Mini Dress
Serafina Satin Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis
Serafina Satin Mini Dress

Whether you wear it as a swimsuit cover-up or out to dinners and date nights, this rose-printed dress is a sweet addition to your spring wardrobe.

$220
Muse Underwire Bikini Top
Muse Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Muse Underwire Bikini Top

This underwire top is the brand's first-ever beaded bikini, complete with adorned straps and a gleaming shine fabric.

$160
BIKINI TOP
$110
BIKINI BOTTOM
Rocky Strapless Bikini Top
Rocky Strapless Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Rocky Strapless Bikini Top

Tankinis really are making a comeback — embrace it with this keyhole-accented strapless top.

$100
Elisa Bralette Bikini Top
Elisa Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Elisa Bralette Bikini Top

This sporty suit feels extra luxe thanks to a scintillating fabric and keyhole cutout.

$80
BIKINI TOP
$80
BIKINI BOTTOM
Camilla Triangle Bikini Top
Camilla Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Camilla Triangle Bikini Top

A lush floral pattern makes this suit perfect for spring.

$85
BIKINI TOP
$85
BIKINI BOTTOM

