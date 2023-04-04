Dubbed Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney, the collection is inspired by Sweeney's feminine aura with flattering new one-pieces and bikinis just in time for spring. The second (and final) installation of Sweeney's romantic new collection just dropped, and there are so many more styles to love.

Shop Sydney Sweeney x Frankies

It's been well over a year since season 2 of Euphoria aired, but it's hard to forget Sydney Sweeney's iconic hot tub scene as Cassie. In case you do need a reminder, a guilt-ridden Cassie pukes all over her friends (including birthday girl Maddy) in the season's fourth episode — and she did it all in a fabulous hot pink bathing suit from Frankies Bikinis.

Despite the projectile vomiting, Sweeney looked so gorgeous in the Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit that the style sold out quickly. Now, in a match made in Hollywood fashion heaven, the actress is teaming up with Frankies Bikinis on a swimsuit collection — including a new version of the viral suit.

Whether you've got a spring break trip on the horizon or simply want to snag an adorable new style inspired by the bombshell actress, this collab is not one to miss. Below, shop our favorite styles from Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis.

Shop even more styles from the Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney collab below.

Serafina Satin Mini Dress Frankies Bikinis Serafina Satin Mini Dress Whether you wear it as a swimsuit cover-up or out to dinners and date nights, this rose-printed dress is a sweet addition to your spring wardrobe. $220 Shop Now

