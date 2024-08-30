Shop
Frankies Bikinis' Labor Day Sale Is Here: Save 25% on Celeb-Loved Swimsuits, Cover-Ups and More

Frankies Bikinis Spring Sale
Frankies Bikinis
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:38 PM PDT, August 30, 2024

Everyone from Bella Hadid to Alix Earle loves these swimsuits and they're on sale now.

If you're looking to shop celeb-approved swimwear or update your bikini collection before summer ends, you're in luck: Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale is here with epic deals on warm-weather essentials.

Now through Monday, August 5, Frankies Bikinis is offering 25% off full-price items with the code WEEKEND. For even bigger savings, the Frankies Bikinis sale section is overflowing with deals on already-discounted swimsuits,  skirts, cover-ups, accessories and more. 

Shop the Frankies Bikinis Sale

From top models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Internet-famous influencers Alix Earle and Matilda Djerf, it's safe to say that Frankies Bikinis is one of the most popular bathing suit brands on the market. The brand's swimwear collection is the epitome of summertime with flirty lace, delicate florals and a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS-XL.

No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you're drawn to floral swimwear pieces, the Rosabella Floral Bandeau Top or the Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top are your best bets. For those ready to flaunt a youthful one-piece swimsuit, make a bold statement in the Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite suits to shop from the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale — before they sell out.

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top

Turn heads on the beach with this bikini, featuring Frankies Bikinis' new Farmhouse Florals print.

$115 $86

Shop Now

$95 $71

Matching bottoms

Shop Now

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Showcasing Frankies Bikinis' new floral gingham print, the Rosabella bikini top pairs perfectly with the Sofia Floral Micro Bikini Bottom, which is renowned for its flattering silhouette.

$95 $71

Shop Now

$95 $71

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Sweetwater Underwire Bikini Top

Sweetwater Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Sweetwater Underwire Bikini Top

This adorable daisy patterned bikini features delicate ruffle trim and ruched detailing.

$125 $94

Shop Now

$80 $60

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Add a splash of florals to your swimwear collection with this bandeau-style bikini, boasting an adjustable keyhole cutout and stunning Baby Daisy pattern.

$90 $45

Shop Now

$80 $40

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Crescent Shine Bandeau Bikini Top

Crescent Shine Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Crescent Shine Bandeau Bikini Top

This vintage-inspired floral bikini is a go-to beachside silhouette. Wherever the sun takes you this season, let this piece be your passport to the best memories.

$90 $45

Shop Now

$90 $45

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

Searching for a staple one-piece? The Cruise features a flattering cutout silhouette, glistening shine fabric and stylish crossover back straps.

$180 $90

Shop Now

Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top

Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top

Soft-knotted macrame details give this hibiscus floral shine fabric bikini a fun textural element.

$100 $50

Shop Now

$100 $50

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top and Skimpy Bikini Bottom

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top and Skimpy Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top and Skimpy Bikini Bottom

Showcasing Frankies Bikinis' vibrant rainbow-striped rib fabric, the Rosabella bikini top pairs perfectly with the Divine bikini bottom, which is renowned for its ultra-flattering silhouette.

$100 $80

top

Shop Now

$85 $68

bottom

Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day SalesShop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

