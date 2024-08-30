If you're looking to shop celeb-approved swimwear or update your bikini collection before summer ends, you're in luck: Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale is here with epic deals on warm-weather essentials.

Now through Monday, August 5, Frankies Bikinis is offering 25% off full-price items with the code WEEKEND. For even bigger savings, the Frankies Bikinis sale section is overflowing with deals on already-discounted swimsuits, skirts, cover-ups, accessories and more.

Shop the Frankies Bikinis Sale

From top models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Internet-famous influencers Alix Earle and Matilda Djerf, it's safe to say that Frankies Bikinis is one of the most popular bathing suit brands on the market. The brand's swimwear collection is the epitome of summertime with flirty lace, delicate florals and a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS-XL.

No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you're drawn to floral swimwear pieces, the Rosabella Floral Bandeau Top or the Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top are your best bets. For those ready to flaunt a youthful one-piece swimsuit, make a bold statement in the Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite suits to shop from the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale — before they sell out.

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

