As the crisp winter chill has us daydreaming of sun-kissed days and the return of swimsuit season, Frankies Bikinis is igniting the excitement with its latest collection for Spring 2024.

From stylish bikini sets to versatile cover-ups, the celeb-loved swimwear brand has launched a fresh array of swimwear styles and apparel perfect for all of your spring adventures.

Shop Frankies Bikinis Spring Collection

Whether you're gearing up for a spring break getaway or simply jumpstarting your summer swimwear shopping, the curated collection features breezy silhouettes, fresh colors and more sunny day staples. The swimwear brand has not only captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts but has also emerged as a sought-after choice among celebrities. Top models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been spotted donning the brand, while acclaimed actors Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson have made waves with their exclusive collections.

The brand's latest collection epitomizes the essence of springtime. If you're craving some floral flair, elevate your swimwear collection with the Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top or Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top. Seeking a youthful and contemporary one-piece swimsuit? Turn heads in the Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit. And when it's time to head down to the beach in style, opt for the charming Solstice Midi Skirt or embrace a more sophisticated look with the Griffin Striped Button Up Shirt paired with matching shorts.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite new suits and apparel to shop from Frankies Bikinis Spring 2024 Collection.

Solstice Midi Skirt Frankies Bikinis Solstice Midi Skirt Perfect for easy-going spring days, pair this floral beauty with a simple white tee or tank, and slip on your favorite bathing suit underneath for added versatility. $160 Shop Now