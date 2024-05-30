As the countdown to summer ticks away, the anticipation for sun-soaked adventures builds. If you're planning to jet off this season, now is the perfect time to start getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming getaway. To help check everything off your packing list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool, beach, or national park this summer.

Of course, your summer vacation essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some cover-ups.

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's Warm-Weather Getaway collection. Whether you're planning a quick weekend family trip, a beach getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer adventures.

From chic attire to must-have gear, shop the best summer vacation essentials available at Amazon.

BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers Treat your feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to your footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like your walking on a cloud. $36 $24 Shop Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag. $80 $50 Shop Now

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan With over 52,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore. $25 $18 Shop Now

