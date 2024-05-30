Shop
Style

Get Summer Vacation-Ready With Amazon's Top Essentials for Your Next Trip: Swimsuits, Sunscreen and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Spring Break Essentials
Getty Images
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 1:52 PM PDT, May 30, 2024

Whether you're planning a tropical getaway or a weekend escape, Amazon has all your summer vacation essentials.

As the countdown to summer ticks away, the anticipation for sun-soaked adventures builds. If you're planning to jet off this season, now is the perfect time to start getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming getaway. To help check everything off your packing list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool, beach, or national park this summer. 

Of course, your summer vacation essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some cover-ups.

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's Warm-Weather Getaway collection. Whether you're planning a quick weekend family trip, a beach getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer adventures.

From chic attire to must-have gear, shop the best summer vacation essentials available at Amazon.

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag
Amazon

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag

Head down to the beach in style with this on-trend beach bag. Crafted from lightweight and durable straw, it provides ample space for all of your essentials, including sunglasses, sandals, cosmetics and more.

Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set

Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set
Amazon

Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set

This breathable linen two-piece outfit offers the perfect casual look for summer.

$39 $33

Shop Now

Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses

Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
Amazon

Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses

Rock a retro look and block the sun from your eyes with a four-pack of rectangle sunglasses in green, white, black and tortoiseshell.

BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag

BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag
Amazon

BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag

This quick-drying beach towel from Bay Laurel comes in a variety of colors. It also comes with its own bag, which will keep any stray sand stuck in the towel from lingering in your larger beach bag. 

$16 $14

Shop Now

Verabella Sun Hats for Women

Verabella Sun Hats for Women
Amazon

Verabella Sun Hats for Women

You can't forget to pack a nice sun hat for your trip. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and easily store this foldable hat in your beach bag.

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

Treat your feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to your footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like your walking on a cloud. 

$36 $24

Shop Now

JBL Clip 4

JBL Clip 4
Amazon

JBL Clip 4

This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.  

$80 $50

Shop Now

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set
Amazon

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set

Make a splash with this one-shoulder crop bikini top and low-waisted bottom duo.

Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30

Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30
Amazon

Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30

You've found your new go-to lip balm with SPF with this Supergoop! pick. It delivers lightweight hydration with SPF 30 sunscreen and a delicious mint flavor with added honey and sunflower seed oil.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Amazon

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your wardrobe — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.

MEINICY Women's Mesh Woven Bucket Hat

MEINICY Women's Mesh Woven Bucket Hat
Amazon

MEINICY Women's Mesh Woven Bucket Hat

Stay cool in the scorching weather and protected from the sun's ultraviolet rays with this chic mesh woven bucket hat.

$14 $13

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Sade Linen Cutout Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Sade Linen Cutout Midi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Sade Linen Cutout Midi Dress

A breezy linen dress is a must-have for summer. This cutout mini dress is perfect for both daytime adventures and evening outings in any tropical destination.

$70 $52

Shop Now

Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal

Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal
Amazon

Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal

Stroll the boardwalk or a theme park with your friends or kids this summer in these classic sandals by Steve Madden.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
Amazon

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 52,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore.

$25 $18

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
Amazon

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Pair this lavender, silky skirt with a cropped white tee for a trendy daytime look — or dress it up for a more formal night out.

$50 $20

Shop Now

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece
Amazon

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up
Amazon

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Try out the sheer dressing trend by layering this crochet cover-up over your favorite bikini or underwear set for a more daring look.

$32 $26

Shop Now

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

With an airy and relaxed fit, these linen-blend pants feature an elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring and wide-leg design for added comfort.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.

$23 $16

Shop Now

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag
Amazon

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag

Whether you're off to the beach or hitting the trails, this belt bag is a must-have for stashing essentials like your phone, sunglasses, earphones and other small items.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 65% on Designer Sunglasses With Amazon's Summer Deals

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 65% on Designer Sunglasses With Amazon's Summer Deals

The Best Portable Fans at Amazon to Carry Everywhere This Summer

Sales & Deals

The Best Portable Fans at Amazon to Carry Everywhere This Summer

25 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Style

25 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $18

Style

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $18

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long

Style

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long

Tags: