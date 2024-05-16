Make a splash in our favorite women's bikinis and one-pieces this Memorial Day weekend.
With Memorial Day weekend almost here, the beaches and pools are calling us, especially with the warmer temperatures on the horizon.
Celebrate by investing in a new bikini or one-piece to show up in the sunshine with confidence. There are cute new arrivals and bestsellers available for all budgets. Find styles that fit whether you're heading to the beach with your family or on a tropical getaway with the girls.
We've done the digging for you to find the best women's swimsuits for spring and summer. The biggest swimwear trends for women in 2024 include rosettes, peekaboo cutouts, high cuts, the coquette aesthetic, gold hardware, bra-like tops and more. Find these trends ahead, as well as classics that flatter every curve. No matter how much coverage (or lack thereof) you prefer, we've found a swimsuit option for you.
So below, shop the best swimsuits from L*Space, Vitamin A, Montce, Frankies Bikinis and more wishlist-worthy brands.
L*Space Satin Shine Sierra One Piece
Styles in the L*Space Satin Shine collection are selling out fast, thanks to their on-trend rosette details.
Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece Cutout
We're digging the peekaboo cutout on Gooseberry's best-selling one-piece.
ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Bikini
The sculpted cups on this bikini are like a work of art. You can choose the amount of coverage the matching bottoms have.
Frankies Bikinis Diana Shine Halter Bikini Top
If you need more support up top, this bikini is a timeless and comfortable option.
Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece
This splurge-worthy one-piece looks so chic with a chain link belt detail.
Montce Lavender Crochet Ky One-Piece
This adorable lavender cut-out one-piece swimsuit comes in a crochet texture.
Bluebella Lucerne Plunge Swimsuit
Lingerie brand Bluebella just launched its first-ever swim collection. This sexy one-piece takes lingerie inspiration with its strap details in the front and back.
L*Space Satin Shine Bikini
This L*Space number is a classic bikini style spiced up with trending rosettes.
ViX Paula Hermanny Firenze Lou One Piece
The neckline of this beautiful one-piece is inspired by the movements of the ocean. You can choose a Brazilian or full cut.
SKIMS Liquid Shine Bikini Set
Make a dazzling statement in this knotted bandeau and matching twisted bottoms, crafted from shimmering metallic fabric.
YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set
Make a splash this spring with this one-shoulder crop bikini top and low-waisted bottom duo.
Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors.
Andie The Nantucket One Piece
The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.
OOKIOH Lisbon One Piece
Adored by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, OOKIOH's sustainable swimwear comes in sizes XS-4XL.
Vitamin A Swim Black EcoRib Bikini
This uber-flattering bikini hits you at the smallest part of your waist. Its top offers lift and is made to stay in place for reliable coverage.
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.
