The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for a Sunny Day by the Water

Whether you're diving into your latest beach read, watching the waves or building sandcastles, there are a few essentials you'll need for a stellar day by the water. Always first on our list is sunscreen to protect your skin. Then there are sunglasses to shield your eyes and, of course, a stylish swimsuit or bikini. But one item that tends to be an afterthought is the perfect beach towel.

If you're still using retired bath towels or event freebie towels for the beach, it could be time for an upgrade. The best beach towel doesn't just dry you off, but it also gives you a cozy spot to chill and repels unwanted layers of pesky sand. These days beach towels are offering more than they used to with beautiful patterns, convenient carrying bags and quick absorbency. Some even have sand-resistant properties. These are truly the beach blankets of the future.

To help you with your search ahead of your next beach trip or pool day, we've rounded up the best beach towels and beach blankets for spring and summer 2024.

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets of 2024

Huckberry Mediterranean Turkish Towel Huckberry Huckberry Mediterranean Turkish Towel Made from extra-soft and strong Turkish long-fiber cotton, this towel from Huckberry is compact and absorbent. The more you use this towel, the better, as it gets softer with every wash. $45 $25 Shop Now

Sand Cloud Luna XL Sand Cloud Sand Cloud Luna XL The Luna XL from Sand Cloud is so large it could easily fit two people, but it's also a great option for one person to spread out on. The sand-free towel is also said to dry three times faster than traditional towels. $78 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Classic Cabana Beach Towel Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Classic Cabana Beach Towel Feel like you're at a high end resort by opting for this cabana beach towel from Pottery Barn. You can get it in the neutral khaki or go for something a bit bolder like a red or pink stripe. Starting at $40 Shop Now

Rumpl The Original Puffy Amazon Rumpl The Original Puffy If you want a bit more cushion than the typical beach towel offers, opt for The Original Puffy blanket. While it won't dry you off, the water- and odor-resistant blanket repels sand and dirt, making it a solid sit-and-chill foundation option for the beach. $79 Shop Now

