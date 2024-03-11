Best Lists

The Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin: Shop Gentle Formulas to Wear This Spring Break

Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
March 11, 2024

The best sunscreens for sensitive skin are made with gentle formulas to guard against damaging UV rays without irritating your skin.

By now, you’re probably well aware that wearing sunscreen should be a part of your daily routine. With so many formulas to choose from, it can be easy to just use whatever sunscreen is the cheapest at your local drugstore. However, those of us with sensitive skin can find it especially challenging to find a sunscreen that is tough on UV rays while gentle on skin. 

When it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, non-irritating formulas are key. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients that are both water-resistant and offer broad-spectrum protection. For starters, it's best to look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores, causing breakouts. 

A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your spring skincare routine include cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion and Hailey Bieber's favorite Elta MD UV Clear. To point you in the right direction, we've found the best sunscreens for sensitive skin to wear daily — especially on your face. 

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.

Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32

Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32
Credo Beauty

Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32

Featuring a breakout-free formula, Kinship's bestselling mineral sunscreen blends into all skin types beautifully as it moisturizes, primes and protects for healthy, glowing skin. 

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Amazon

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

"I had dry sensitive skin (eczema) and have been looking around forever for a hydrating sunscreen," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Bought this yesterday at Sephora, used it this morning and topped it off with my thick daily moisturizer - my skin feels great and hydrated."

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42
Sephora

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

Expect to see brighter and smoother skin with Shiseido's new sunscreen. The formula delivers effective protection and treats the skin from within using vitamin C ethyl, hyaluronic acid, spirulina essence and hypotaurine.

CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon

CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.

$15 $12

Shop Now

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sephora

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

If you prefer an SPF option with light-to-medium coverage, Tower28's foundation-sunscreen hybrid is your best bet for sensitive skin. 

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion
Amazon

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion

This oil-free option that works without clogging pores, according to the brand, helps protect your skin from sun damage without causing breakouts.

$15 $14

Shop Now

TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Amazon

TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This is a lightweight, broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects the skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.

$38 $30

Shop Now

Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid

Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Amazon

Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid

Soothing thermal water and a fragrance-free formula make this sunscreen suitable for sensitive skin types.

$34 $29

Shop Now

innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen

innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
Sephora

innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen

"One of the best sunscreens I have ever used," raved one happy reviewer. "I have super sensitive skin and works amazing! Zero white cast, blends in seconds, subtle glow but not greasy."

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
Amazon

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is loved for its "dry touch" qualities, which help protect the skin without causing breakouts — making it a great option for acne-prone skin.

First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30

First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Amazon

First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This zinc oxide-based sunscreen promises not to cause breakouts while soothing skin with an infusion of vitamin E.

Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen

Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon

Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen

Australian sunscreen brand Blue Lizard offers non-pore-clogging sun protection with the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid.

