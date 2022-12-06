Tired of always hearing about the same viral beauty products on your TikTok feed? As much as we love Laneige, Rare Beauty, Olaplex and all the other beauty brands the internet is obsessed with right now, we're always on the lookout for the next hot thing. We'd like to think we stay ahead of the curve, which is why we're introducing you to the best emerging beauty brands to shop as we approach 2023.

If you don't know where to start branching out from your go-to products, Amazon's indie beauty section features a wide variety of up-and-coming brands — with a focus on BIPOC and woman-owned companies. Just a few of our favorites include Gabrielle Union's affordable hair care, color-changing Korean beauty from Youthforia, and naturally-derived skincare from Angie Watts.

With hundreds of new brands to choose from, you might need a little help narrowing down the best products to try. Below, we've rounded up ten of our favorite emerging beauty brands to shop as we head into 2023.

Gabrielle Union hasn't aged a day since her '90s teen romcom stardom, which is why we trust the actress with all things beauty. Her beauty brand, aptly named Flawless by Gabrielle Union, creates affordable hair products for every type, texture and length.

Vegan and cruelty-free clean makeup brand Bossy Cosmetics is created by ambitious women, for ambitious women. Its richly pigmented eyeshadow palettes and lip products are formulated without sulfates or parabens while providing a powerful wash of color.

Each product from Angie Watts' naturally derived skincare line is made in the USA without sulfates, parabens, dyes, toxins or animal cruelty. The brand carries everything you need for nourished skin, from cleansing oils and face mists to beard wash and eczema treatment.

When founder Dr. Camille Verovic noticed a gap in the market for natural Black hair care, she made it her mission to create a line of clean and convenient hair care products. Girl+Hair creates dermatologist-approved, science-backed hair care to get you through wash day with ease.

Featured in Cosmopolitan, The Cut, Forbes and more, California-based skincare brand BOLDEN will help you get the best skin of your life. Its acne treatments, dark spot correctors, glow enhancers and other products are vegan and cruelty-free.

If you're in need of some self-care-related gifts for the holidays, look no further than Brooklyn Botany. The cruelty-free body care brand specializes in heavenly scented body scrubs, essential oils, face masks and more.

Korean beauty brands have been on the rise for years for their innovative products and chic packaging, and Youthforia is no exception. The clean beauty brand's line of sustainably produced makeup provides pops of color without irritating your skin.

Youthforia BYO Blush Amazon Youthforia BYO Blush Don't let its neon green hue scare you — this blush oil changes color based on your pH for a natural-looking flush. $36 Shop Now

One area of skincare that is oft-neglected is the vulva, and SweetSpot Labs is on a mission to fix that. Its gynecologist-tested and approved gentle cleansers, ingrown hair treatments, moisturizers and more are formulated specifically to maintain your vulva's pH balance without irritating.

Named after the Swahili word for "wellness," Ustawi's line of skincare is specifically formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand is created in tandem with board-certified dermatologists to deliver the most effective and safe products for your skin.

If you struggle with finding makeup for sensitive skin, HAN Skincare Cosmetics combines pigmented makeup with skin-friendly ingredients such as vitamin E, argan oil, and shea butter. Its bestselling 3-in-1 multistick boasts over 4,000 five-star reviews.

