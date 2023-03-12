Just because we have a few more weeks of cold temperatures before spring arrives doesn't mean your skin can't still glow with a sun-kissed look. Luckily, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has a solution and it's called Body Lava. Launched as the first body product from Fenty Beauty, the all-over illuminizer became an instant cult favorite. Body Lava Body Luminizer is a gel-based, smoothing body product designed to veil skin in a high-shine finish, delivering a summer glow in an instant.

The best-selling luminizer is 50% off at Sephora right now. Hurry to get an effortless head-to-toe glow because Sephora is the only place where Fenty Beauty’s Body Lava Luminizer is in stock today.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Body Lava Fenty's body luminizer leaves skin feeling dewy, and has light-diffusing micropearls with a sheer tint of color designed for all skin tones. With Spring Break and Summer coming, you'll want to have this packed with you for beach days. $59 $30 Shop Now

In a makeup tutorial for Vogue, Rihanna uses Body Lava as one of her favorite summer products, saying "more is more." And while the luminizers can definitely amplify your summer tan, they're also great for adding some much-needed sparkle to your winter look.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. The makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention of originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types at Fenty, from base products such as foundation and concealer, to ultra-pigmented lip color and eyeshadow.

Now's the perfect time to try out Body Lava — or stock up on Fenty Skin staples to refresh your beauty routine for spring. A couple more of Fenty Beauty's most popular products include the Gloss Bomb, a non-sticky lip gloss that gives the perfect dose of shine, and the Pro Filt'r soft matte foundation, a long-lasting medium-to-full coverage base that comes in a ground-breaking range of 50 shades.

