Just as you would transition your wardrobe from winter to spring, adjusting your skincare routine for the changing seasons is a natural shift. And for anyone who spent the last days of winter fighting dull and dry skin, the change to less heavy moisturizers is a welcome one.

The beauty consensus is in: Matte is making a comeback this season, but with a modern, skincare-forward approach. From products such as blurring primers and nourishing lip masks to TikTok trends such as skin flooding, no skincare technique is off the table.

Not sure what to add to your updated spring beauty routine? The ET team has pulled together the very best spring skincare products and accompanying products to try in the new season. From nourishing facial mists that lock in moisture, to SPF solutions for all skin types and TikTok-approved lip masks, there are so many fun beauty products and skincare trends that will help to take your spring beauty routine from good to great.

Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist. Also, test new products on a small patch of skin first.

Check out the six best winter skincare trends and products to try this season — from skin flooding to lip masking, cloud skin, undereye patches and more.

Skin Flooding

One of the biggest trends on skincare TikTok at the moment is skin flooding. Despite the dramatic name, this hack is relatively simple: by applying your skincare products to a damp face, you can allegedly improve absorption and therefore lock in more moisture to your skin. Using a hydrating mist between each skincare step makes trying out the skin flooding trend a breeze.

Cloud Skin

Essentially a re-branded version of soft matte makeup, cloud skin is the happy medium between 2020's obsession with all things dewy and 2016's bone-dry base. The latest TikTok makeup trend is all about matte-but-not-flat makeup with a velvety, blurred finish, and a strong skincare routine is the key to avoiding a dated look.

To achieve a modern matte look, prep your skin well with serum and a moisturizer suited to your skin type before applying a blurring primer and finishing with a mattifying setting spray.

Lightweight Moisturizers

As the weather starts to warm up, we're less concerned about protecting our skin from the harsh cold with heavy moisturizers. Instead, we're switching to lighter formulas for a healthy dose of hydration that won't leave your skin feeling greasy. Whether you prefer gel or cream, saving or splurging, there's a lightweight moisturizer out there that you and your skin will adore.

PCA SKIN Clearskin Dermstore PCA SKIN Clearskin "The perfect lightweight moisturizer," raved one happy reviewer of this moisturizer. "It’s always hard to find a balance when you’re working on clearing your skin of acne and acne marks. Treatments are always so drying and most moisturizers just add too much oil. This is magic. My only problem is I always want to use too much!" $57 $46 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

Lip Masks

If you've been anywhere near TikTok in the last year, you've probably seen the ultra-trendy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields and Kaia Gerber all swear by the shea butter and vitamin C-infused treatment. The product is made to be applied at night to hydrate your lips while you sleep, but you can use it as a lip balm during the day for extra hydration.

While good old-fashioned Vaseline and Aquaphor are likely just as effective at hydrating your lips overnight, we can't deny how adorable lip masks are — plus the cute packaging will encourage you to apply more often. Below, we've found overnight lip treatments at every budget.

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment Amazon Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment While it's not technically a mask, so many TikTokers swear by this affordable lip treatment from Aquaphor. Leave on overnight and reapply all day for best results. $4 Shop Now

Under Eye Patches

There's something so luxurious about lounging around with under-eye masks. We've seen this trend all over TikTok as well as our favorite celebs — Selena Gomez, Kristin Bell and Kourtney Kardashian to name a few — and we're obsessed with anything that makes our home feel like a spa.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly treatment or want to go all out with a bougie 24k gold option, this is one of the most fun skincare trends of the season. Pro tip: Store these in the fridge for an extra-soothing cooling effect.

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Amazon Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Selena Gomez protects the delicate skin of her under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin. $75 Shop Now

SPF Staples

Now that we're spending more time outdoors, it's more important than ever to use sunscreen. SPF might not be a cure-all for eliminating fine lines and wrinkles, but it does help to protect the skin from sun damage in the long term. Besides SPF-infused moisturizers and other beauty products, a solid SPF or sunscreen is a must-have in any daily skincare routine for spring and beyond.

