Ring in the new year with a fresh supply of makeup and beauty products on-trend in 2024.
New year, new you and new beauty. As we're officially in 2024, the excitement intensifies of a new year brimming with the latest trends in the world of makeup. Last year, influential trends like the TikTok-viral Latte Makeup and Strawberry Makeup took center stage, providing a glimpse into what lies ahead. To ensure you're at the forefront of the upcoming trends and equipped with a refreshed beauty collection before the ball drops, we've rounded up some of the hottest products to explore in the new year.
From makeup inspired by Pantone's 2024 color of the year, peach fuzz, to the anticipated emergence of bold blue makeup as predicted by Pinterest, the new year is bringing all the color. The 2024 year is set to shine a spotlight on products featuring a diverse array of bright hues, subtle neutrals and captivating metallic tones.
Whether you want to stick with a minimalist makeup look or are eager to step out of the box in the new year, there is a myriad of ways to refresh and elevate your beauty routine. Minimalist beauty enthusiasts can embrace the trend of glossy lips with the ever-popular Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, now available in the delightful Sweet Mint flavor. For those seeking an extra dose of radiance and glamour, consider adding the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil or Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator to your beauty arsenal.
Welcome the new year and shop for the best makeup products to try in 2024.
RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner
After years of tweezing, sun and chlorine exposure, and potentially damaging brow services such as lamination and threading, give your brows the refresh they need in 2024. Over 7,000 5-star reviews rave about this nourishing eyebrow conditioner formulated by a physician. The mixture of biotin, green tea extract, ginseng, amino acids and key vitamins helps repair, moisturize and protect brows.
MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush
Over-blushing has evolved into a prevailing trend and we anticipate its continuation in 2024. Achieve a rosy look with the top-rated MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil - Coral
Pantone has crowned Peach Fuzz as the Color of the Year for 2024. Embrace the vibrant allure of this color in your beauty routine with Dior's renowned Addict Lip Oil in a dazzling coral shade.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine - Sweet Mint
Summer Fridays dominated the trends this year and you won't want to miss out on trying their latest release, Sweet Mint balm.
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator
The dewy makeup look is here to stay. Shine in the new year with Saie's Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator, which hydrates and brightens the skin for a fresh look.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick
After a fall defined by cherry red, this trend isn't fading away. Add a pop of color to any makeup look with this velvety-soft lipstick in Royal Red.
NABLA Cutie Palette Midnight
Pinterest predicts that blue makeup will take center stage in 2024. Perfect your blue makeup look with this colorful eyeshadow palette.
URBAN DECAY 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
This smudge-proof and long-wearing eyeliner comes in a variety of blue shades including vibrant cobalt, metallic blue, navy shimmer and more.
KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Vegan Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
As 'soft goth' glamour gains popularity, anticipate bold eyeliners to make a stylish comeback in the new year.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Embrace a high-shine makeup look in 2024 with this diamond-dusted highlighter that brings a show-stopping sparkle to both the face and body.
Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Whether you desire a sparkling touch for New Year's Eve or simply want to enhance the glamour of your everyday makeup, this palette from Natasha Denona showcases an array of metallic and sparkling foiled eyeshadows.
