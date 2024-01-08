New year, new you and new beauty. As we're officially in 2024, the excitement intensifies of a new year brimming with the latest trends in the world of makeup. Last year, influential trends like the TikTok-viral Latte Makeup and Strawberry Makeup took center stage, providing a glimpse into what lies ahead. To ensure you're at the forefront of the upcoming trends and equipped with a refreshed beauty collection before the ball drops, we've rounded up some of the hottest products to explore in the new year.

From makeup inspired by Pantone's 2024 color of the year, peach fuzz, to the anticipated emergence of bold blue makeup as predicted by Pinterest, the new year is bringing all the color. The 2024 year is set to shine a spotlight on products featuring a diverse array of bright hues, subtle neutrals and captivating metallic tones.

Whether you want to stick with a minimalist makeup look or are eager to step out of the box in the new year, there is a myriad of ways to refresh and elevate your beauty routine. Minimalist beauty enthusiasts can embrace the trend of glossy lips with the ever-popular Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, now available in the delightful Sweet Mint flavor. For those seeking an extra dose of radiance and glamour, consider adding the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil or Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator to your beauty arsenal.

Welcome the new year and shop for the best makeup products to try in 2024.

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner After years of tweezing, sun and chlorine exposure, and potentially damaging brow services such as lamination and threading, give your brows the refresh they need in 2024. Over 7,000 5-star reviews rave about this nourishing eyebrow conditioner formulated by a physician. The mixture of biotin, green tea extract, ginseng, amino acids and key vitamins helps repair, moisturize and protect brows. $111 Shop Now