Following the success of her tutorial for latte makeup, a sleek bronze look, Hailey Bieber recently hopped on TikTok to share her latest makeup look: everyday strawberry makeup.

The strawberry makeup is fresher and brighter than the bronzed coffee-inspired look or yester-week, and we are on board with her sun-kissed, glowy "Strawberry Girl" makeup.

In a voiceover TikTok how-to, Bieber shares steps for viewers to recreate this fresh hot look at home. The great news is that even makeup newbies should have an easy time following the steps. She even shared a few of the products she used to carry out the sensational look the internet can't get enough of.

For those wanting the pink, natural glow of Bieber's viral strawberry makeup, we searched high and low for the cosmetics she used so you can get the same look at home. Below, we've broken down the steps and rounded up the products she used so you can achieve the gorgeous, everyday makeup look.

1. Prep the Skin

Prepping the skin adds moisture and is essential for a dewy glow. Foundation and powders will often apply better when the skin isn't dry or flakey.

"I started with the glazing milk and peptide glazing fluid as I always do," Bieber says as she applies products from her Rhode skincare line in the video. Following this prep, she brushes up her brows with a spoolie before putting on any cosmetics.

2. Contour With Bronzer and Concealer

After applying her go-to skincare products, Bieber moves on to contouring with bronzer and concealer. First, she applies cream bronzer from Tom Ford to her cheeks and above the forehead around her hairline. Next, she strategically applies liquid concealer around the lips and eyes.

It doesn't appear that Bieber puts on foundation before going to this step, but if you prefer some coverage, apply it before starting with bronzer and concealer. You can also add more concealer to hide any blemishes or imperfections at this stage.

Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer Sephora Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer Bieber never shows herself putting on the liquid concealer, so it's unclear what she prefers to use. One of Sephora's top-rated liquid concealers that comes in several shades and you can apply the way she does is Bobbi Brown's Skin Full Cover Concealer. $33 Shop Now

3. Apply Cream Blush Generously

Pink rosy cheeks are what the "Strawberry Girl" look is all about. On the next step, Bieber dabs on cream blush with her fingers.

"I went in with two cream blushes I mixed together—can't say where the cream blushes are from," she then added, "Wink wink."

Many are speculating that her skincare brand, Rhode, will soon launch cream blushes. But for now, we suggest Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in the shades After Hours and Happy Hour, which is a brand Bieber highlighted on TikTok just last year. As a bonus, Tower 28 Beauty's cream blush can be used on both the lips and cheeks for a pop of color.

After applying the blush, she adds shimmer with a peachy highlighter above her cheekbone. We don't know the exact highlighter Bieber opted for, but the Smashbox and BECCA highlighter collab would have the same effect.

4. Add on the Freckles

Makeup looks more natural when freckles are showing through (even if you don't actually have them). Bieber uses a freckle pen to achieve this effect. For this step, ColourPop's Freckle Pen, which comes in soft and dark brown, is a good pick.

5. Focus on the Eyes

Bieber applies the double-duty bronzer to her lids with what appears to be another Hourglass brush.

She then adds liquid eyeliner for a "tiny little wing." She uses a liquid eyeliner in the video, and we suggest Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Xtreme Precision Eye Liner, which has an ultra-fine brush and rave reviews.

Next, Bieber curls her eyelashes to give her a doe-eyed look and lightly applies some mascara focusing on the tips of her lashes. Keep it all in the Hourglass family and try the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara for this step.

6. Don't Forget the Lips

For the last step of the everyday strawberry makeup routine, Bieber applies lip liner to the outer edges of her lips and buffs it inward for the popular blurred look. For a good lip pen, check out Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil Brow, Eye & Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut or Up & Down Tan, but there are several shades to choose from to find the color that suits you.

To make her lip color brighter, Bieber dabs on some of the cream blush used earlier. Then, she finishes off the look with a Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment for a shiny, pillowy effect.

Voila! You're done with your flushed strawberry makeup look and ready for a sweet day.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber's Latte Makeup Trend: How to Get the Bronzed Look

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are Marked Down for Summer

Apparently It's Tomato Girl Summer: How to Juice TikTok's Viral Trend

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2023: Bella Hadid, J.Lo and More

Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Love This '90s Footwear Trend

Selena Gomez’s Favorite Firming Body Cream Is on Sale Right Now

Save On Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves for Prime Day

Watch Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber & More Vibe Out to 'Barbie World'