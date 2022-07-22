TikTok never misses out on a beauty trend—in fact, a lot of them are actually born on the app. We can always count on TikTok to put the best skin-clearing products on our radar. Most recently, Tower 28's SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray has gone viral on the app, and it isn't the brand's first TikTok-famous product either.

Last month, Hailey Bieber shared her favorite skincare products on TikTok for when her skin is irritated. The soon-to-be beauty mogul included Tower 28's calming mist as one of her go-to's for reducing redness. Simple yet effective, there's a reason this miracle product is dubbed a daily rescue. The face spray soothes a number of skin concerns including acne, maskne, hyperpigmentation and more.

Tower 28 attributes the spray's effectiveness to one key ingredient—hypochlorous acid. Existing naturally in your body's immune system, hypochlorous acid acts as your skin's first line of defense to fight redness and irritation.

Don't have acne-prone skin? One, we're jealous. Two, TikTok has a few other Tower 28 suggestions that will keep your skin looking and feeling its best. If you want some natural-looking blush to brighten up your cheeks this summer, @mwbeautyandesthetics suggests Tower 28's BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm. Meanwhile, TikTokers like @kristinarodulfo have scoured down Olivia Rodrigo's favorite lip gloss. Guess what? It's no surprise that the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer favors the Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly in Chill.

After all, the ShineOn Lip Jelly combines skincare and makeup in one product. One reviewer mentions, "The formula is perfection, no sticky or tackiness, glides on so smoothly, super hydrating & feel so great on my lips. The colors are perfect on [a] natural lip or over any other lipstick color."

Whether you need your acne treated ASAP or you're just looking for a new tinted sunscreen, Tower 28 has something to stock your bathroom counter. Ahead, shop more TikTok-loved Tower 28 products and other top-rated favorites from the beauty brand.

AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection Tower 28 AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection This limited-edition collection includes Tower 28's bestselling ShineOn Lip Jelly, as well as 7 other beauty products from AAPI-owned brands. Also, Tower 28 donates $10 from every collection to AAPI non-profit organizations. $100 Buy Now

