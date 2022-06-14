The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is Only $36 Right Now
Summer isn't even officially here yet, and it's already sweltering. Temperatures are rising and we don't just want to stay cool, we need to stay cool. We don't always get to lounge by the pool to get a break from the heat, and for those times, TikTok has found just the solution.
The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on the social media platform, with reviewers praising the cooling portable air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. Right now, the Arctic Air is Amazon's #1 best-selling personal portable air conditioner, and shoppers can get it on sale for $36 just in time for the start of Summer 2022.
Hydro Chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly.
One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC unit "amazing" for its price of $40 — and now the product is even further discounted.
@hailz.freem
If your room gets bloody a$$ hot, this video is for you ✨ #arcticair#portableac#walmart#yay♬ original sound - Hailey
Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable AC worked. It's super simple to set up and use — just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours.
"That's cold air! This thing f**king works -- this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool -- awesome product!"
The portable air conditioning unit has a compact design perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel next this summer.
Don't forget to check out similar best-selling portable air conditioners for your home and the best air conditioner deals to help you beat the summer heat.
If you need more cooling power for a medium room, go a little bigger with this portable air cooler to lower the temperature. It acts as a humidifier and has a 6-liter water tank to turn warm air into cool air just as well as a window unit.
If you've been looking for the elusive neck air conditioner, Walmart has it in stock! It doesn't have a BTU rating, but no matter what the room size, you can keep your cool anywhere this summer with the Tecbox Personal Cooling System Necklace.
Keep things simple with this option. You can take this lightweight portable air conditioner in a bag on your next outing.
This Etakot Portable Air Conditioner features a 1400ml large capacity water tank, 3 adjustable speeds, and 7 changing colors LED light. The perfect addition for any space in your home.
The Evapolar evaChill is the perfect portable air conditioning unit for anyone who's tight on space or lives in a small apartment.
This highly-rated portable air conditioner can be used all year round. Cooling you in the hot summer months and humidifying the air in the dry fall and winter months.
This portable AC unit can run up to 4 hours on a full charge. That means you can expect this evaporative cooler to keep your desk breezy from breakfast to lunch, no hose required.
