The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Save Up to 40% on Dyson, Levoit, Honeywell, Shark and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 5:13 PM PDT, September 11, 2024

Save up to 40% on top-rated air purifiers from Dyson, Levoit, Shark and more at Amazon.

As wildfires sweep through California, it's more important than ever to have clean, breathable air in your home. If you're looking to improve your indoor air quality, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Dyson, Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale for up to 40% off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon deals on air purifiers for filtered and cleaner air at home.

Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $375

Shop Now

Blueair Air Purifier for Large Room

Blueair Air Purifier for Large Room
Amazon

Blueair Air Purifier for Large Room

Blueair's Smart HEPA air purifier promises to be super quiet and can be controlled from your phone.

$350 $245

Shop Now

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

Clean the air within a large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1,110 square feet.

$140 $110

Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
Amazon

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. 

$120 $100

With Coupon

Shop Now

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter
Amazon

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$150 $94

Shop Now

Honeywell HPA304 HEPA Air Purifier

Honeywell HPA304 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon

Honeywell HPA304 HEPA Air Purifier

Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has four air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.

$217 $175

Shop Now

Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.

$90 $70

Shop Now

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier
Amazon

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.

$230 $168

Shop Now

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Amazon

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier

This purifier from Shark features Clean Sense IQ and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection to tackle pet dander and other air pollutants in rooms up to 500 square feet.

$180 $110

Shop Now

Blueair Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier

Blueair Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier
Amazon

Blueair Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with a purifier that automatically adjusts to real-time conditions reported by the particle sensor to maintain a comfortable home environment​. 

$100 $80

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

