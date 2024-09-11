Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best iRobot Roomba Vacuum Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Robot Vacuums and Mops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Presidents' Day Roomba Deals
iRobot
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:38 PM PDT, September 11, 2024

iRobot Roomba vacuums are up to 50% off at Amazon. Shop the best robot vacuum deals before they're gone.

As temperatures cool down and we start cozying up indoors, it's the perfect time to step up your cleaning routine and rejuvenate your living space. Luckily, Amazon is having a massive sale on popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to make cleaning floors easier than ever.

Right now, highly-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops are up to 50% off at Amazon. There are also vacuum and mop bundles, including the Roomba j5 and the Roomba j7, to tackle two chores at the same time which helps you save time. Some models have even been marked down to their lowest prices of the year.

Shop the Roomba Sale

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

For a no-frills autonomous vacuum, the popular iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum is the perfect entry-level model and it's on sale for as low as $180 right now. The cleaning appliance takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions and a cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors.

Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and mops.

Best Amazon Deals on Roombas

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120)

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120)
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120)

Save big on this easy-to-use Roomba robot vacuum to save time cleaning this fall.

$250 $180

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.

$400 $230

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

iRobot's most popular Roomba j5 vacuum gets converted to a vacuum and mop solution with the simple switch of a bin. 

$600 $299

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Early adopters of robot vacuums will love how this version cleans up after itself with the automatic disposal function. 

$800 $531

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.

$550 $349

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

Get 38% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.

$600 $300

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.

$1,000 $550

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 30% on Dyson's Best-Selling Vacuums and Air Purifying Fans

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Dyson's Best-Selling Vacuums and Air Purifying Fans

Save Up to 67% on Shark's Best-Selling Robot and Stick Vacuums

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 67% on Shark's Best-Selling Robot and Stick Vacuums

The Best Amazon Deals on Robot Vacuums to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Robot Vacuums to Shop Now

Save Up to 38% on Hoover's Best-Selling Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 38% on Hoover's Best-Selling Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners

Get Up to 48% Off Best-Selling Cordless Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Get Up to 48% Off Best-Selling Cordless Vacuums at Amazon

Tags: