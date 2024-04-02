Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Amazon: Save on Vacuums, Cleaning Supplies and More

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Amazon
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 2:47 PM PDT, April 2, 2024

Make your home sparkle and shine after snagging these major markdowns at Amazon.

The right cleaning products and tools can help make spring cleaning less of a chore. From dust-busting air purifiers to stick vacuums with unparalleled suction and viral TikTok cleaning products known for making tidying up a breeze, the market is filled with tools to make sprucing up a snap. Luckily, you can now find them all deeply discounted at Amazon.

The latest cleaning technology can be costly, but spring cleaning doesn't have to clean out your bank account because right now, Amazon has major discounts on all the products and tools you'll need to tidy up your home. Whether you need highly-rated robot mops that will make your tile sparkle or non-toxic cleaning products to keep the kiddos safe, Amazon is dishing out deals to help you get these items for less.

We've rounded up the best deals for tackling your spring cleaning this April. Below, browse our selection of major discounts on top-rated cleaning products and tools.

The Best Stick Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Stick vacuums are more lightweight and less bulky than traditional models while still offering strong cleaning power. Here are the best discounts on stick vacuums right now.

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $470

Shop Now

Dreo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home

Dreo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home
Amazon

Dreo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home

An adaptable vacuum cleaner that works on a variety of surfaces, this cordless Dreo optimizes suction for the floor type automatically.

$200 $140

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum

This Shark cordless vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brush roll that can transform into a handheld device and is equipped with anti-allergen features. On sale for $100 off, you don't want to miss this Amazon deal.

$350 $307

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $300

Shop Now

Tineco Pure One S11

Tineco Pure One S11
Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11

This cordless vacuum features an ultra-quiet digital motor that provides a powerful 130W suction, allowing you to clean without causing any disturbance.

$300 $219

Shop Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Robot vacuums work on a schedule and do the work for you. Some even self-empty and mop along with vacuuming. Here are the best robot vacuum and mop deals to shop now.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$269 $170

Shop Now

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
Amazon

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.

$600 $400

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.

$600 $299

Shop Now

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550 $330

Shop Now

roborock Q5+

roborock Q5+
Amazon

roborock Q5+

The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock.

$700 $600

Shop Now

The Best Cleaning Product Deals on Amazon

These best-selling cleaning products, which are currently marked down, will cut through the grease and grime.

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit
Amazon

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit

We love these disposable sponge scrubbers that you pop onto the handle and are pre-filled with disinfectant cleaner. All you have to do is pop them off into the trash after use.

$13 $10

With Coupon

Shop Now

Simple Green AllPurpose Cleaner (Pack of 3)

Simple Green AllPurpose Cleaner (Pack of 3)
Amazon

Simple Green AllPurpose Cleaner (Pack of 3)

From your countertops to tile and even in the car, Simple Green's multipurpose cleaner can be used on a variety of surfaces.

$20 $13

Shop Now

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray
Amazon

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Clean and enjoy the enchanting scent of lavender when using Method's plant-based, cruelty-free multipurpose spray.

$5 $4

Shop Now

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (Pack of 3)

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (Pack of 3)
Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (Pack of 3)

Great for work, home and school, you'll find plenty of ways to use these Clorox disinfecting wipes.

$11 $9

With Coupon

Shop Now

Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray Mountain Scent (Pack of 3)

Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray Mountain Scent (Pack of 3)
Amazon

Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray Mountain Scent (Pack of 3)

For rooms that smell less than fresh, try Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray to fight and protect from odors. 

$12 $6

With Coupon

Shop Now

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush
Amazon

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. 

$70 $25

With coupon

Shop Now

The Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon

Breathe in clean air with a hardworking air purifier. Here are the best-selling air purifiers currently discounted at Amazon.

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
Amazon

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

The highly rated PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier can capture allergens, dust, smoke, odors, pet hair, dander and air pollutants.

$229 $153

Shop Now

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter
Amazon

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$100 $77

Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
Amazon

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. 

$130 $80

With Coupon

Shop Now

Levoit Vital 100S Air Purifier

Levoit Vital 100S Air Purifier
Amazon

Levoit Vital 100S Air Purifier

Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space. 

$140 $110

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.

$530 $450

Shop Now

The Best Home Organization Deals on Amazon

Clean up the clutter to make your space look its best. Hack your organization with these storage solutions currently on sale.

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids
Amazon

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids

Another easy way to maximize your storage space without breaking the bank.

$46 $28

Shop Now

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7.5 lbs of weight. 

$20 $10

Shop Now

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25 Pieces)

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25 Pieces)
Amazon

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25 Pieces)

Drawers are one of the most notorious places when it comes to clutter. Straighten up those junk drawers with these handy trays.

$27 $15

Shop Now

Simple Houseware 2-Tier Bathroom Organizer Tray

Simple Houseware 2-Tier Bathroom Organizer Tray
Amazon

Simple Houseware 2-Tier Bathroom Organizer Tray

When storing your cleaning products and tools under the sink, keep them organized with these attractive pull-out trays.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Amazon

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Large containers are good for sweaters and boots that you won't need until winter.

$30 $16

Shop Now

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)
Amazon

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)

Tidy up your pantry and fridge with these clear, durable soda can containers.

$18 $10

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

