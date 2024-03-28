Sales & Deals

Amazon is Having a Massive Sale on Shark Vacuums for Spring Cleaning — Get Up to 50% Off

Save up to 50% on Shark's best upright and robot vacuums to make spring cleaning a breeze.

If you missed out on spring cleaning deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, don't fret. Keeping your carpet and hard floors clean can still be less of a hassle with one of the incredible Shark vacuum deals happening at Amazon right now. 

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

One of the most trusted names in vacuums, Shark makes some of the most efficient vacuum cleaners at affordable prices. You can now score Shark's top-rated robot and stick vacuums for up to 50% off. Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, check out the best Shark vacuum deals at Amazon today.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Save nearly 20% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $485

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

The Shark IQ methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage. Plus, it's got the deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair.

$380 $300

Shop Now

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550 $330

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Designed with Matrix Clean, the AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop constantly passes over dirt and debris for full-home, deep-cleaning coverage.

$450 $384

Shop Now

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Amazon

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Save on this highly rated robot vacuum from Shark. This robot vacuum provides deep-cleaning power, great for large and small areas as well as pet hair on carpets and floors.

$380 $300

Shop Now

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save on Shark's ultra-lightweight vacuum. With DuoClean PowerFins, you'll get continuous contact with all surfaces, digging deep into carpets, directly engaging hard floors, and picking up more dirt and fur with every pass.

$430 $391

Shop Now

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum

This Shark cordless vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brush roll that can transform into a handheld device and is equipped with anti-allergen features. On sale for $100 off, you don't want to miss this Amazon deal.

$350 $307

Shop Now

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.

$250 $180

Shop Now

Shark HZ251 Ultralight Corded Stick Self-Cleaning Brushroll

Shark HZ251 Ultralight Corded Stick Self-Cleaning Brushroll
Amazon

Shark HZ251 Ultralight Corded Stick Self-Cleaning Brushroll

Featuring a self-cleaning brushroll, this corded stick vacuum ensures powerful pet hair pickup with no hair wrap.

$220 $170

Shop Now

Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum

With the ability to quickly clean anywhere, this vacuum offers versatility for both on-the-floor and above-floor cleaning, allowing you to easily switch between cleaning modes with just one touch.

$330 $290

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

