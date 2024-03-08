Use these next-level cleaning tools to make every room sparkle when your refresh your house for spring.
Spring cleaning is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you might normally ignore and using stain-fighting products — like the pantry staples vinegar and baking soda or other hardworking cleaning supplies.
So open the windows and turn up the tunes, because it's time for some 2024 spring cleaning. From TikTok-famous cleaning gadgets to deals on vacuums that'll tackle any dust bunnies to a carpet cleaner that will leave your floors spotless, we've found the deep cleaning tools (many currently discounted) that you'll need as you go through your spring cleaning checklist to make your home feel fresh.
TikTok-Famous Cleaning Gadgets
Those cleaning products you've coveted from your TikTok FYP and #CleanTok? They're all right here.
Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber
This TikTok-famous scrubber makes cleaning the bathroom a snap — literally! Simply snap on the various brush heads to scrub tile and hard-to-reach corners.
Scrub Daddy Color Sponge - Scratch-Free Multipurpose Dish Sponges
TikTok users love Scrub Daddy sponges for their ability to morph from firm to soft depending on the temperature of water you use.
Tineco ONE S5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Easily clean grout off your bathroom tub and tiles with this electric scrubber set that's frequently featured on TikTok. Unlike some sets, this one comes with a rechargeable scrubber and doesn't need a power drill. It comes with four various-sized brushes and an extended-reach pole.
Ddtohan Wall Cleaner Mop with Long Handle
Here's another tool that frequently pops up on TikTok: The wall-cleaning brush. Not only will it clear dirt and scuffs off your walls with its microfiber fabric, but it can also clean ceilings and windows with ease.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Variety Pack
These Mr. Clean Magic Erasers really are like magic. Simply wet them and be amazed when scuffs and marks vanish before your eyes. This variety pack includes the new Magic Eraser varieties: Ultra Thick and Ultra Foamy.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner
It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be, as this kitchen cleaner has over 145,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit
For some reason, toilet cleaning videos have become a huge trend on TikTok. We love these disposable sponge scrubbers that you pop onto the handle and are pre-filled with disinfectant cleaner. All you have to do is pop them off into the trash after use.
Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray
Washing dishes never looks more fun than when influencers are spraying this heavy-duty foam on their pots and pans. This spray will also come in handy if your grill needs a refresh before your first cookout of the season.
Best Floor Cleaning Tools
Whether you like to pull out the vacuum and give the rugs a good sweep or prefer having the robot vacuum on a weekly schedule, we've found the floor cleaners that will help you keep your floors spick and span.
Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit
Great for tile and hardwood, the Swiffer PowerMop can maneuver around the room while fitting in hard-to-reach spaces.
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000
For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Early adopters of robot vacuums will love how this version cleans up after itself with the automatic disposal function.
Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum
The affordable Bissell Power Force vacuum is lightweight and compact, so it will make cleaning a breeze and won't take up too much room. It comes with a clear design so you can easily see when the vacuum cup needs to be emptied.
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX
If you're trying to stick to a budget, this robot vacuum has more than 11,000 5-star ratings, and it's on sale for more than $100 off the regular price for Amazon Prime members right now. The BoostIQ RoboVac has big suction power to effortlessly clean up dirt, debris, and more around the house.
Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum
There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now, with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere.
Best Deep Cleaning and Dusting Tools
Clear out dust and allergens with these nifty gadgets.
Swiffer Ceiling Fan Duster Super Extender Handle Starter Kit
It can be startling how much dust and dander can accumulate on the top of your ceiling fan. Now you can easily clean those hard-to-reach places, including ceiling light fixtures that need a good dusting and shine, with this extender handle Swiffer brush.
OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner
For your washing machine to do its best work, it needs a cleaning of its own from time to time. So before you wash your window curtains and heavy blankets, pop one of these in for a cycle.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning.
Jimmy Mattress Vacuum Cleaner
Using suction, heat and UV lights, the Jimmy Mattress Vacuum Cleaner can help remove dander and allergens from your mattresses.
Pledge Multisurface Furniture Polish Wipes
Cleanse and protect your wood, granite and leather with these multipurpose wipes from Pledge.
More Cleaning Must-Haves
Here are a few more spring cleaning necessities.
Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier
Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaner Bundle
If you've fallen in love with the viral Pink Stuff cleaner, now you can try out all Stardrop's best-selling products with this cleaning bundle.
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 176,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover.
ProPOW 3W LED Soft White Light Bulbs
That lightbulb that burned out back in October? Yep, it’s time to replace it. Opt for these energy-saving bulbs that come in soft white.
La Jolie Muse Breezy Linen Scented Candle
Not in the mood for cleaning? Put it off for another day and light this breezy and fresh spring-scented candle from La Jolie Muse. Perhaps the clean linen and lavender fragrances will inspire you to start tidying up.
