Like most of us, Kyle Richards has been spring cleaning lately. She recently went live on Amazon to recommend some of her spring cleaning favorites, and it caught our eye that an Amazon bestseller and ET Shop staff favorite is in the mix: the Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says the electric scrubber will "definitely come in handy, especially in hard-to-reach places."

Electric scrubbers have gone viral on TikTok recently, and for good reason. Not only do they work to scrub away soap scum, dirt and grime in bathrooms, but they also make it convenient to clean without bending and kneeling. The Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber is one of the bestselling household cleaning brushes on Amazon and right now, it is on sale with double discounts. By clipping the Amazon coupon, you can get 30% off the popular electric spin scrubber — bringing the price down to $42 for a limited time.

Labigo's electric spin scrubber uses a high-powered motor to scrub away stubborn stains with minimal effort. This cleaning tool comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards.

Reviewers love the Labigo electric spin scrubber because it has a cordless design with up to 90 minutes of run time to make the entire house look new. Perfect for mildew and tough stains in the bathroom, it's also waterproof, which means you can use it while the shower or sink is running to quickly wipe away messes.

Over 8,300 shoppers have given this cleaning device a five-star rating.

"Cleaning has never been this effortless," one reviewer wrote after using the Labigo electric spin scrubber. "It's a game-changer, especially if you have elderly family members or anyone with back issues at home. Plus, it's a thoughtful gift idea for parents and friends who appreciate a spotless living space."

