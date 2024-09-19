Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Home Storage and Organization Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Home Storage Deals on Amazon
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:00 PM PDT, September 19, 2024

Maximize home storage and space this fall with these organization ideas and staples available at Amazon.

The fall is the perfect time to make some positive changes around your home. If your goal is to tidy up your living space for the new season and check off your cleaning checklist, Amazon has tons of deals on home storage that can help do just the trick. From bedroom storage to shoe racks and kitchen space savers, you can score discounts on items that will make home organization as easy as possible.

Many of us continue to spend more time at home, so having a well-organized, tidy space is essential. However, the idea of re-organizing your home yourself can seem daunting. To save you some stress – and the cost of hiring a professional organizer – we've gathered some of the best Amazon deals to help you step up your home organization game and kick off your fall cleaning.

Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and closets or want to get your entire space in shape, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home this fall.

Best Amazon Deals on Containers and Kitchen Storage

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes home life easier. Tiered shelves are a great way to add height to your pantry organization while clear plastic bins allow for organized and easy access to your groceries.  A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. 

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome

SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
Amazon

SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome

If you're looking for a stationary condiment organizer, this SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer is perfect for any countertop or shelf.

$20 $17

Shop Now

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set
Amazon

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, these containers feature built-in filters to help extend the freshness of your produce. 

$27 $23

Shop Now

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Amazon

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this 2-tier beverage organizer.

$30 $25

Shop Now

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
Amazon

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

Add this expandable pot and lid organizer to your list of home organization tools.

$40 $21

With Coupon

Shop Now

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Amazon

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

Sometimes, getting the kitchen organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. 

$30 $22

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Closet and Clothes Storage 

Worried about an avalanche of blankets and towels? Organize – and save room in – your bedroom by storing your heavy blankets and clothes in bins and bags. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out other smaller items. 

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Amazon

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Large containers are good for sweaters and boots that you won't need until winter.

$30 $16

Shop Now

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12
Amazon

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

These vacuum-sealed storage bags can condense your bedding, bulky clothing, cushions and more. 

$32 $16

Shop Now

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids
Amazon

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids

Another easy way to maximize your storage space without breaking the bank.

$46 $35

Shop Now

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer
Amazon

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer

This 9-cube storage organizer keeps clothes organized and accessible so you don't have to spend time searching through your closet. 

$45 $34

Shop Now

Criusia Drawer and Clothes Organizer (8 Pack)

Criusia Drawer and Clothes Organizer (8 Pack)
Amazon

Criusia Drawer and Clothes Organizer (8 Pack)

These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 

$25 $22

Shop Now

An over-the-door wire rack plus special hangers and hooks instantly adds more storage space in your closet.

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
Amazon

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

Improve your closet organization and save closet space with this 6-tiered hanging shelf organizer.

$18 $15

Shop Now

HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers

HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers
Amazon

HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers

Maximize closet space with these clothes hangers that can hold up to 10 clothing items.

$20 $14

Shop Now

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7.5 lbs of weight. 

$20 $13

Shop Now

SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
Amazon

SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

Say goodbye to the hassle of digging through your closet with this Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, featuring 24 pockets.

$14 $10

Shop Now

JKsmart 6-Tier Spice Rack Organizer

JKsmart 6-Tier Spice Rack Organizer
Amazon

JKsmart 6-Tier Spice Rack Organizer

Store and organize spice jars, sauces, bottles, medicines and much more with this JKsmart 6-Tier Spice Rack Organizer.

$60 $30

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Bathroom Organizers from Amazon For Fall

Shop

The Best Bathroom Organizers from Amazon For Fall

The Best Shark Vacuum Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to 50% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Shark Vacuum Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to 50% Off

The Best Wayfair Fall Deals on Furniture, Mattresses and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Wayfair Fall Deals on Furniture, Mattresses and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Robot Vacuums: Save on iRobot, Shark and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Robot Vacuums: Save on iRobot, Shark and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Save on Dyson, Levoit and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Save on Dyson, Levoit and More

Tags: