Throughout the 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we've learned a lot about the Kardashian-Jenner family. One of the life lessons we've gained from the show is that Khloé Kardashian can show us how to organize almost anything and with spring here we'll need the tips.

If you're trying to garner organizational tips from KUWTK, you don't need to keep pausing old reruns of the show to get some blurry still-shots of her kitchen storage setup. In an interview with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, lifestyle website, Poosh, Khloé dished on how she keeps her pantry organized — and we have all the details on where you can shop her kitchen storage essentials.

@ivansocial/Poosh

Khloé's interview with Poosh isn't the first time she's revealed her organizational skills to the rest of the world. Over the years, she has given us multiple video tours of her fridge and pantry, as well as sharing helpful organizing tips, featuring jars and canisters that keep her pantry structured and organized.

@ivansocial/Poosh

If you're deep into your spring cleaning and need some major inspiration to reorganize your entire kitchen and pantry, then Khloé's go-to set of glass storage canisters might give you the motivation you need. After all, sometimes you just need a push to finally tidy up. ET has cataloged all of Khloé's favorite kitchen storage products.

Shop the products she uses to keep her pantry organized below.

Glass Canisters Set of 5 Amazon Glass Canisters Set of 5 Need a set of glass canisters to organize your entire kitchen while you finish up your spring cleaning? Then, this set of 5 containers will help you store all your perishables. $34 $29 Shop Now

