Khloé Kardashian Shared Her Perfectly Organized Kitchen Pantry — Shop Her Spring Cleaning Storage Tricks

By Wesley Horvath
Khloe Kardashian
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Throughout the 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we've learned a lot about the Kardashian-Jenner family. One of the life lessons we've gained from the show is that Khloé Kardashian can show us how to organize almost anything and with spring here we'll need the tips.

If you're trying to garner organizational tips from KUWTK, you don't need to keep pausing old reruns of the show to get some blurry still-shots of her kitchen storage setup. In an interview with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, lifestyle website, Poosh, Khloé dished on how she keeps her pantry organized — and we have all the details on where you can shop her kitchen storage essentials.

khloe kardashian pantry
@ivansocial/Poosh

Khloé's interview with Poosh isn't the first time she's revealed her organizational skills to the rest of the world. Over the years, she has given us multiple video tours of her fridge and pantry, as well as sharing helpful organizing tips, featuring jars and canisters that keep her pantry structured and organized.

khloe kardashian pantry
@ivansocial/Poosh

If you're deep into your spring cleaning and need some major inspiration to reorganize your entire kitchen and pantry, then Khloé's go-to set of glass storage canisters might give you the motivation you need. After all, sometimes you just need a push to finally tidy up. ET has cataloged all of Khloé's favorite kitchen storage products.

Shop the products she uses to keep her pantry organized below.

Flour, Cereal and Rice Container
flour, cereal and rice container
Amazon
Flour, Cereal and Rice Container

Easily dispense your grains or cereal of choice. Seriously, your days of opening up a large container of rice and scooping out a portion with a measuring cup are over. 

$140$85
The Home Edit By IDesign Sand All-Purpose Bins
Sand All-Purpose Bins
IDesign
The Home Edit By IDesign Sand All-Purpose Bins

There's just something about wooden bins and pantries that make your kitchen look more put together. Made from renewable materials, you can use these bins to store your bread on your countertop or anything else.

$20$16
Clear Glass Storage Canister with Airtight Bamboo Lid
Glass storage canister with airtight bamboo lid
Amazon
Clear Glass Storage Canister with Airtight Bamboo Lid

Since this glass canister has a flat airtight bamboo lid, you could easily stack more than one of these containers. Place them on your countertop to mimic Khloé Kardashian's aesthetic or store then in your cupboards. 

$15
The Container Store Ashcraft Storage Bins With Handles
Ashcraft Storage Bins with Handles
The Container Store
The Container Store Ashcraft Storage Bins With Handles

These storage bins with handles from The Container Store are great for keeping your bottled beverage from rolling around in your pantry. Plus, they're a lot cuter than the plastic wrapping your drinks come packaged in.

$20 AND UP
Glass Storage Jar With Airtight Wood Lid
Glass Storage Jar
Amazon
Glass Storage Jar With Airtight Wood Lid

The airtight wood lid isn't just for decoration, it helps keep your dried ingredients fresher for longer. Store your sugar or dried goji berries in one of these glass storage jars.

$13
Montana Jar With Brushed Metal Lid
Montana Jar with brushed metal lid
Amazon
Montana Jar With Brushed Metal Lid

Use this 1.5-gallon glass jar to hold a ton of candy or store cookies in it just like Khloé Kardashian. The airtight seal on the lid will make sure your go-to snacks last longer. 

$41$36
Glass Canisters Set of 5
set of 5 glass canisters for ktichen storage
Amazon
Glass Canisters Set of 5

Need a set of glass canisters to organize your entire kitchen while you finish up your spring cleaning? Then, this set of 5 containers will help you store all your perishables. 

$34$29
The Home Edit By IDesign Sand Divided Lazy Susan
The Home Edit Divided Lazy Susan
IDesign
The Home Edit By IDesign Sand Divided Lazy Susan

From an organizational standpoint, the only thing better than a Lazy Susan is a Lazy Susan that is divided into different compartments. Thanks to this divided Lazy Susan from IDesign, you can organize some of your spices and cooking oils.

$40$32
Glass Jars 5-Piece Set And Spice Jars 12-Piece Set
Glass Jars and Spice Jars Set
Amazon
Glass Jars 5-Piece Set And Spice Jars 12-Piece Set

If you buy your spices and baking ingredients in bulk, you know it's a struggle to organize your bags upon bags of turmeric powder, star anise and so on. Thankfully, this set of 5 glass jars and 12 spice jars makes organizing your herbs, spices and everything else a bit easier. This jar set also comes with labels. 

$53

