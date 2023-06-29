Ahead of the Fourth of July, this week is seeing tons of deals on home appliances — including our favorite Dyson vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers. Dyson is known for best-in-class products that actually deliver the results they promise. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing a Dyson product is an investment that will undoubtedly change your life for the better.

Now through July 1, you can score huge summer markdowns at the Dyson sale. The brand's best cordless vacuums are currently up to $200 off. There are also steep discounts on upright vacuums and air purifiers that double as cooling fans to will keep you cool this summer.

Shop the Dyson Sale

Although the highly coveted Airwrap is not on sale, Dyson is offering $100 off the best-selling Supersonic hair dryer. Regularly $429, the limited edition Dyson Supersonic is now discounted to its lowest price since Black Friday. The impressively quiet tool designed for all hair types comes with five styling attachments and a presentation case valued at $60.

Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are excellent additions to any home for improving your indoor air quality and leaving your floors cleaner than ever. Below, shop all the best deals from Dyson to keep your home clean and comfortable all summer long.

Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $350 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Dyson Dyson V8 The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Shop Now

Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals

With much of the American Midwest and Northeast facing unhealthy air alerts due to wildfire smoke, air purifiers are excellent tools for filtering out airborne pollutants and improving your indoor air quality. Dyson's purifying tower fans are engineered to pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve the air in any room. These fan and air purifier hybrids are customer favorites, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

