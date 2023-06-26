Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale due to their high demand and limited availability. Luckily, between the back-to-back 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day deals, the summer savings have reached the highly-coveted Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Right now, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is marked down by $100 at both Dyson and Sephora.

Since its release, the Dyson Supersonic has been a favorite hair tool among celebs and beauty enthusiasts alike. Like other Dyson hair tools, the Supersonic hair dryer helps protect hair from extreme heat damage. It's extremely lightweight and impossibly quiet for such a high velocity airflow. According to Dyson, the Supersonic helps increase hair smoothness by 75% and shine by up to 132%, while decreasing frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.

With three speed settings — fast drying, regular drying and styling — and four precise heat settings, Dyson's hair dryer is the ideal tool for fast drying and controlled styling. Featuring Heat Shield technology, it even stays cool to the touch for an elevated hair-drying experience.

The Dyson sale applies to the Supersonic hair dryer in the blue and rosé colorway. Normally $430, the limited-edition dryer is now $330 and comes with five magnetic styling attachments, a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and exclusive brush and comb. Ahead of Prime Day 2023, this discount marks the lowest price we've ever seen on a new model of Dyson's hair dryer.

Now is the best time to invest in the Dyson Supersonic and get an incredible deal on this powerhouse of a hair dryer.

