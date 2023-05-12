It's been nearly five years since the Dyson AirWrap revolutionized the hair tool industry, and the home tech company is pushing the boundaries of hairstyling yet again with a new product launch. Introducing the Dyson AirStrait, a tool that takes all hair types from wet to straight with minimal heat damage for salon-worthy hair every day.

If you've ever tried to use a traditional wet-to-dry straightener before, you likely remember a distinct crackling sound followed by the scent of singed hair. Because the hair cuticle is more fragile when wet, the direct high heat from a flatiron makes it easy to break. On the other hand, having to blow-dry your hair before straightening it can take upwards of an hour — an especially draining process in the summer heat.

Dyson's AirStrait is the best of both worlds: because hair is more pliable while wet, so it requires less heat to style. This innovative product can be used right away on towel-dried hair, simultaneously drying and straightening hair with directional airflow. This new launch not only cuts down on styling time, but reduces the risk of heat damage thanks to its hot plate-free design.

Another benefit of the AirStrait is its ability to create volume. Instead of a traditional straightener that presses hair down and flattens it with high-heat plates, the AirStrait uses air pressure from a high-powered motor that gives a natural straight finish. Plus, you can use the AirStrait with its arms locked to add volume to the roots.

“Having a strong understanding of how to manipulate and realize the potential of powerful airflow is fundamental to the performance of the Dyson Airstrait straightener," said founder and chief engineer James Dyson in a press release. "Delivering the ease-of-use that people love about straighteners but with high-velocity air blades, saves time, maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style.”

Below, shop even more of Dyson's trailblazing hair styling products.

