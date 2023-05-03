For moms willing to make their own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s other moms who embraces all beauty product technology. For those moms, beauty tools are the perfect items to gift mom this Mother's Day to elevate their hair and beauty routine this spring.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to any skincare routine for that product lover mom -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and a dupe of the hair multi-styler that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to mom's skincare and beauty routine.

Right now, Amazon is offering massive discounts on some of the best skincare and haircare tools on the market as part of the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event. Enjoy up to 40% off at-home facials with FOREO's UFO device and PMD's microdermabrasion system or create flawless blowouts with Revlon's new curling tool.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.

Now, go ahead and tell mom to put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools for spring 2023 to improve mom's hair and skincare routine this Mother's Day.

Best Skincare Tools for Spring 2023

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro Amazon PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. $299 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $16 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Haircare Tools for Spring 2023

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Amazon Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic. $89 Shop Now

Best Hair Removal Tools for Spring 2023

Best Teeth Whitening Tools for Spring 2023

Best Makeup Tools for Spring 2023

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up. $20 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

